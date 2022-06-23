scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Stock Market Today: Sensex rises 443 points, Nifty settles above 15,550 level mark driven by auto stocks

Share Market Today News, Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Updates, 23 June 2022: The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 52,265.72, up 443.19 points (0.86 per cent) while the Nifty 50 surged 143.35 points (0.93 per cent) to settle at 15,556.65.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2022 3:49:23 pm
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Bloomberg)

Stock Market Today, Share Market Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained nearly 1 per cent on Thursday led by gains in automobiles, information technology (IT) and pharmaceutical stocks despite weakness in the global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 52,265.72, up 443.19 points (0.86 per cent) while the Nifty 50 surged 143.35 points (0.93 per cent) to settle at 15,556.65.

On the Sensex pack, automakers Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were the top drivers on Thursday followed by Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ICICI Bank. In contrast, Reliance Industries (RIL), Power Grid Corporation of India and NTPC ended lower.

Among sectors on the NSE, Nifty Auto was the top gainer on Thursday surging 4.39 per cent. This apart, Nifty IT index rose 1.96 per cent, Nifty Realty climbed 1.66 per cent and Nifty Pharma inched 1.58 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 296.76 points (1.40 per cent) to settle at 21,474.82 while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended at 24,136.33, up 281.71 points (1.18 per cent). On NSE, the volatility index or India VIX fell 1.97 per cent to 20.88.

More to follow

