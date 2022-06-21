Sensex jumps 438 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400-mark

Equity indices made a firm start on Tuesday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex jumping 438 points in early trade in line with a positive trend in other Asian markets.

The BSE benchmark was trading with a gain of 438.48 points to 52,036.32. The NSE Nifty climbed 139.35 points to 15,489.50.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and NTPC were the major gainers in early deals.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were quoting in the green during mid-session trade.

“The Asian markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday as investors overlooked persistent concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates and their impact on economic growth,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.

The US markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.96 per cent to USD 115.20 per barrel.

The BSE benchmark gained 237.42 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 51,597.84 on Monday. The NSE Nifty ended 56.65 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 15,350.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,217.12 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.