Sensex, Nifty50 trade lower; IT stocks slip, Adani Enterprises continues rally

Domestic equities opened lowered today weighed down by global cues as the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish view on rate hike hit investor sentiments.

BSE benchmark Sensex fell over 250 points to trade below 60,000, while Nifty50 tanked more than 50 points to trade below 17,650 levels. By 10 am, Sensex and Nifty trimmed their losses and were trading nearly flat.

Broader markets also fell in line with Sensex and Nifty as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 declined almost 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, India VIX climbed over 3 per cent.

This should be noted that stock, commodity, and money markets were closed on Tuesday on the account of Holi.

In the Sensex heatmap at open, In the Sensex pack, only eight stocks, including Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and HDFC, were trading in the green.

Realty stocks were the top losers in morning trade, down 1 per cent, while consumer durables and IT stocks were down over 0.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil and gas stocks were up 0.81 per cent as ONGC rallied 0.35 per cent, and Oil India gained 1.77 per cent.

Advertisement

Adani Enterprises continued its rally today as the stock was 3.14 per cent to trade at Rs 2,045.1 on NSE.

Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Tourbo, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the top gainers in today’s trade. Meanwhile, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCLTech were among the top losers.