Sensex tanks 370 pts, Nifty at 17,300 levels; IT stocks top drag, Adani Enterprises rises

After opening flat on Thursday, domestic equities plunged in morning trade, as BSE benchmark Sensex was down over 370 points, and Nifty 50 plummeted 0.52 per cent. At 10.15 am, Sensex was down 373.16 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 59,037.92, while Nifty tanked 98.85 points, or 0.57 per cent to 17,352.05.

IT stocks were the top drag today, down 1.45 per cent, as TCS tanked 1.85 per cent, and Tech Mahindra and Infosys were both down 1.72 per cent. Axis Bank was among the top losers in morning trade, as the stock was down 1.55 per cent.

After opening in negative, Adani Enterprises gained 2.28 per cent, and was trading at Rs 1,600 on NSE. Adani Ports was up 1.46 per cent, trading at Rs 610.9.

Broader markets were mixed as Nifty Smallcap 50 and Nifty Smallcap 250 jumped 0.38 and 0.37 per cent, respectively. Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.29 per cent, while India Vix plunged 0.34 per cent. Media and realty stocks were top gainers at open, and the sectors gained 0.26 and 0.24 per cent, respectively.

Bajaj Finserv was among the top gainers today, as the stock gained nearly 3 per cent at open, but later came down 1.76 per cent to trade at Rs 1,367 on NSE.

L&T, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, and JSW Steel were the top gainers in the open.