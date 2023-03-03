scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Sensex over 500 pts, Nifty at 17,476 levels; PSB stocks lead, Adani Enterprises rises 8%

By 9.30 am, Sensex gained over 500 points, and was up 0.88 per cent to 59,426.83, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was up 0.89 per cent, or 154.60 points, to 17,476.50.

Stock market live todayAdani Enterprises was among the top gainers today, as the stock gained 8.09 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,737.35 on NSE. (File image)

Indian equities opened higher today, amid improved global sentiments after US Federal Reserve ‘slow and steady’ rate hike comment. BSE benchmark Se8%nsex opened 349 points, or 0.59 per cent higher to 59,258.40. NSE benchmark Nifty 50 gained 110 points, or 0.64 per cent in opening trade, to 17,432.50.

Broader markets also followed the trends, as were largely up, except India Vix, which fell 6.49 per cent. Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Next 50 rose 0.87 and 0.86 per cent, respectively. Nifty 100 and Nifty 200 rose 0.78 and 0.77 per cent, respectively.

PSU Bank stocks were the top gainers in the opening trade as the sector gained 3.06 per cent, followed by metal stocks at 1.71 per cent.

In the Sensex heatmap, except Bajaj Finance, all stocks were trading in green at 9.20 am, as State Bank of India was the top gainer, up 3.69 per cent.

Power Grid and NTPC gained 1.57 and 1.29 per cent, respectively.

Adani Enterprises was among the top gainers today, as the stock gained 8.09 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,737.35 on NSE. It was followed by Adani Ports, which rose 6.46 per cent, to trade at Rs 663.15.

For the third day straight, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit limit.

Meanwhile, Shree Cement, Zomato, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Torrent Pharma were among the top losers in the opening trade.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 09:32 IST
