Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Sensex, Nifty open flat; metals gain, Reliance down, IT stocks drag

BSE benchmark Sensex opened 3.73 points, or 0.02 per cent higher to 18,668.99, while Nifty was up 8.55 points, or 0.05 per cent to 17,762.95.

Sensex liveMetal stocks were the top gainer in the opening trade as sector jumped 1.14 per cent; realty stocks rallied 0.28 per cent. (File image)
Sensex, Nifty open flat; metals gain, Reliance down, IT stocks drag
Domestic equities opened flat today, after US Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell said that the agency has not made any decision on further rate hikes yet.

However, broader markets largely opened in positive today, as Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.35 per cent, while Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 150 gained 0.28 per cent each. India Vix was down 0.08 per cent.

Metal stocks were the top gainer in the opening trade as sector jumped 1.14 per cent; realty stocks rallied 0.28 per cent, PSU bank stocks rose 0.26 per cent. IT stocks slipped 0.05 per cent.

Reliance was the top loser at open, as the stock tanked 0.84 per cent on NSE. SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, and ICICI Bank were also among the top losers.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Apollo Hospitals were the top gainers at the opening trade.

Adani Enterprises broke its rally today as the stock was down 0.61 per cent at open, trading at Rs 2027.30 at BSE. Adani Ports also sinked, was down 0.24 per cent, trading at Rs 711.05.

Meanwhile, Adani Wilmar was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit limit on BSE, trading at Rs 484.20. Adani Transmission also hit 4.99 per cent upper circuit limit, and was trading at Rs 860.85.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:28 IST
