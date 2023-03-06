Sensex gains 570 pts, Nifty above 17,745; IT, metal stocks lead

Domestic equities opened higher on Monday tracking global cues as key indices — Sensex and Nifty — were up 0.65 per cent in opening trade. BSE benchmark Sensex opened 385 points, or 0.64 per cent, higher at 60,194.27, while NSE Nifty 50 gained 113.75 points, or 0.65 per cent to 17,708.10.

By 9.30 am, Sensex jumped 571.92 points to 60,380.89, while Nifty 50 was up 152 points, or 0.86 per cent to rise above 17,746 levels.

Broader markets also extended gains as Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.79 per cent, while Nifty Microcap 250 gained 0.70 per cent in opening trade. India Vix was down by 0.49 per cent at open.

IT stocks were the top gainer in the morning trade as the sector rose 1.15 per cent, followed by metal stocks at 1.08 per cent. Oil and gas stocks were also among the top gainers today as the sector gained 0.64 per cent at open.

In the Sensex heatmap, only Tata Steel was trading red in the morning trade, as HCLTech was the top gainer, up 1.95 per cent. Infosys gained 1.77 per cent, and Asian Paint rose 1.26 per cent.

Adani group stocks continued their rally today, as Adani Enterprises was the top gainer in the morning trade. The stock gained 8.84 per cent on the NSE to trade at Rs 2,045.6. Adani Ports rose 1.84 per cent to trade at Rs 697.25 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar were locked in the 5 per cent upper limit circuit.

Britannia, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India and Hindalco were among the top losers in the morning trade.