Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Sensex, Nifty open flat; media stocks sink almost 2%, IT, metal lead

Zee Entertainment tumbled over 6 per cent after NCLT admitted IndusInd Bank's Insolvency Plea against the company.

Sensex Nifty live todayRout in Adani group stocks continued today; Adani Enterprises was the top loser at open as the stock tanked 3.25 per cent. (File image)
Domestic equities opened flat on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meeting minutes on Tuesday showed deepening concerns over inflation in India. BSE benchmark Sensex was up 1.57 points, or 0.00 per cent at 59,746.55 while NSE Nifty50 climbed 10.45 points, or 0.06 per cent to 17,564.75.

Broader markets largely opened negative, as Nifty Midcap Select was down 0.43 per cent at open, and Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.27 per cent. Broader indices Nifty Smallcap 50 and Nifty Smallcap 100 opened in green today.

Sector-wise, media stocks were the top drag at open, down 1.93 per cent. Meanwhile, IT and metal stocks gained in early trade.

Rout in Adani group stocks continued today; Adani Enterprises was the top loser at open as the stock tanked 3.25 per cent, followed by Adani Ports at 1.57 per cent.

In the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Bajaj and HDFC duo were the top losers, followed by Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank.

Zee Entertainment tumbled over 6 per cent after NCLT admitted IndusInd Bank’s Insolvency Plea against the company.

Menwhile, HCLTech was the top gainer in the opening trade, as the stock jumped 1.50 per cent, followed by ONGC at 1.07 per cent, and UPL at 0.95 per cent.

 

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 09:28 IST
