Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Sensex plunges 200 pts, Nifty down to 17,418; IT stocks worst hit, Spicejet soars

Adani Enterprises continued its losing streak today, as the stock was among the top losers, down 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,296.1.

In the Sensex heatmap, Infosys was the top loser, down 2.18 per cent; HCLTech and TCS lost nearly 1.40 per cent, while Wipro was down 1.19 per cent.
Indian markets opened lower on Monday, amid weak global cues, and concerns over inflation. Key benchmark indices fell over 25 per cent at open. Sensex was down 0.35 per cent, or 205.54 points to 59,258.39 while Nifty opened 0.27 per cent, or 47.20 points lower, to 17,418.60.

Last week, domestic equities recorded their worst week in almost eight months amid regenerated geopolitical tensions, Fed minutes.

Broader markets too were largely down, as Nifty Next 50 plunged 0.67 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 50 at 0.55 per cent. Nifty 100 and Nifty 200 were down 0.48 and 0.47 per cent, respectively. India Vix was the only index that gained in opening trade.

IT and media stocks were the worst performers in the opening trade. IT sector plummeted 1.25 per cent, followed by media stocks at 1.12 per cent. Metal stocks were down 0.99 per cent at open, followed by auto stocks at 0.79 per cent.

Realty stocks were the only gainer at open, as the sector gained 0.33 per cent, meanwhile, pharma stocks were neutral at 0.01 per cent.

In the Sensex heatmap, Infosys was the top loser, down 2.18 per cent; HCLTech and TCS lost nearly 1.40 per cent, while Wipro was down 1.19 per cent.

Adani Enterprises continued its losing streak today, as the stock was among the top losers, down 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,296.1 at NSE.

Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra and Mahindra were among the top losers today.

Meanwhile, stocks that gained in morning trade were Cipla, HDFCLife, Grasim, Asian Paints, and IndusInd Bank.

After booking profit in q3, Spicejet soared 2.64 per cent, to trade at Rs 40.75 at NSE, while Adani Ports gained 0.98 per cent, to trade at Rs 564.40.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:29 IST
