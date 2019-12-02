Share, Commodity, Rupee Markets Highlights: Benchmark equity indices end flat, Nifty settles at 12,048

The topline equity indices ended flat after a see-saw trade on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) The topline equity indices ended flat after a see-saw trade on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Highlights: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled on a flat note on Monday after witnessing a see-saw range movement during most of the session.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 8.36 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 40,802.17. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 index ended the day at 12,048.20, down 7.85 points or 0.07 per cent. Both these indices had opened higher earlier in the day.

On the Sensex, the gains were led by telecom giant Bharti Airtel and market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), while private sector lender Yes Bank and pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were among the top losers of the day.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was the top loser of the day, slipping 0.97 per cent weighed by Just Dial, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). It was followed by Nifty Auto index which fell 0.91 per cent on Monday driven by Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company and Maruti Suzuki India.

The broader market indices on the BSE underperformed their topline peer, the Sensex on Monday. The S&P BSE MidCap slipped 116.65 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 14,968.21, while the S&P BSE SmallCap closed at 13,508.22, down 52.35 points or 0.39 per cent.

Rupee

The rupee ended on a firm note against the US dollar on Monday. The domestic currency ended at 71.66 against the greenback, up from its Friday’s close of 71.74.

Crude oil

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose $1.20 to $61.69 a barrel by 0825 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.05 to $56.22.

(with inputs from agencies)