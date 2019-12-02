Share, Commodity, Rupee Markets Highlights: Benchmark equity indices end flat, Nifty settles at 12,048

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Highlights: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled on a flat note on Monday after witnessing a see-saw range movement during most of the session.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 8.36 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 40,802.17. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 index ended the day at 12,048.20, down 7.85 points or 0.07 per cent. Both these indices had opened higher earlier in the day.
On the Sensex, the gains were led by telecom giant Bharti Airtel and market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), while private sector lender Yes Bank and pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were among the top losers of the day.
Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was the top loser of the day, slipping 0.97 per cent weighed by Just Dial, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). It was followed by Nifty Auto index which fell 0.91 per cent on Monday driven by Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company and Maruti Suzuki India.
The broader market indices on the BSE underperformed their topline peer, the Sensex on Monday. The S&P BSE MidCap slipped 116.65 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 14,968.21, while the S&P BSE SmallCap closed at 13,508.22, down 52.35 points or 0.39 per cent.
Rupee
The rupee ended on a firm note against the US dollar on Monday. The domestic currency ended at 71.66 against the greenback, up from its Friday’s close of 71.74.
Crude oil
Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose $1.20 to $61.69 a barrel by 0825 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.05 to $56.22.
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
"Index opened a day with marginal gains but after hitting 12137 high profit booking dragged index to make low at 12024 zone and closed a day at 12048 with minor loss of 8 points. Index has good support near 12000-11950 zone if managed to sustain above said levels then we may see current bullish momentum to be intact and we may see good pull back towards zimmediate hurdle of 12100-12150 zone. Nifty bank closed a day at 31871 with loss of 75 points forming a bearish candle on daily chart, immediate support for nifty bank is coming near 31700-31500 zone and resistance is coming near 32000-32200 zone".
"Despite positive sentiment in the global market due to better than expected manufacturing data in China, domestic market traded range bound on account of weak GDP, auto sales and ahead the RBI’s monetary policy this week. But market hopes for further stimulus and ease in interest rates to revive the slowing economy. Weakness was broad based while telecom stocks jumped on account of aggressive tariff revision."
The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 8.36 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 40,802.17. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 index ended the day at 12,048.20, down 7.85 points or 0.07 per cent.
Stock markets rebounded on Monday as decent manufacturing data in China and renewed optimism over a trade deal eroded some of the jitters which emerged among investors last week.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, edged up 0.1 per cent and was close to last week's highs. In Europe, the Euro STOXX 600 rose 0.26 per cent while the German DAX was 0.23 per cent higher. French and British shares were also climbing.
(Reuters)
Oil jumped above $61 a barrel on Monday, supported by hints that OPEC and its allies may agree to deepen output cuts at a meeting this week and as rising manufacturing activity in China suggested stronger demand.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia are expected to extend output cuts this week and could increase the size of the curb by at least 400,000 barrels per day, two sources said.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose $1.20 to $61.69 a barrel by 0825 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.05 to $56.22.
(Reuters)
Silver futures on Monday slumped by Rs 157 at Rs 44,349 per kg as participants cut down their bets in line with sluggish trend at overseas markets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 157, or 0.35 per cent, at Rs 44,349 per kg in a business turnover of 95 lots. Similarly, the white metal contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 292, or 0.65 per cent, at Rs 44,763 per kg in a business volume of 1,880 lots.
In the international market, silver fell 0.68 per cent to USD 16.99 an ounce in New York. Traders said the fall in silver prices at futures trade was largely in line with a weak trend in precious metals in global markets.
(PTI)
Rating agency Crisil on Monday sharply cut its growth forecast for the current financial year to 5.1 per cent from an earlier estimate of 6.3 per cent.
The move comes ahead of the RBI’s announcement on lending rates on December 5. The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet between December 3-5 to review the interest rates. Click here to read the report
Zinc prices on Monday fell by 70 paise to Rs 184.35 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets driven by easing demand in the spot market.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery moved down by 70 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 184.35 per kg in a business turnover of 2,005 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on zinc prices in futures trade here.
(PTI)
Nickel futures on Monday declined by Rs 4.80 at Rs 1,000.70 per kg due to reducing of positions by speculators amid sluggish demand at the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 4.80, or 0.48 per cent, at Rs 1,000.70 per kg with a business turnover of 2,650 lots. Similarly, nickel contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 6.40, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 996.20 per kg in 11 lots.
Analysts said subdued demand at the spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices here.
(PTI)
Copper prices on Monday traded up by Rs 1.85 at Rs 434.45 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 1.85, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 434.45 per kg in a business turnover of 1,680 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January edged up by Rs 1.65, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 439.40 per kg in 36 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in demand at spot market.
(PTI)
Mustard seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 17 to Rs 4,338 per quintal in futures trade as speculators raised their bets amid limited supplies. Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts, demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in December rose by Rs 17, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 4,338 per quintal in an open interest of 28,740 lots. Similarly, the delivery for January gained Rs 24, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 4,373 per quintal with an open interest of 5,810.
(PTI)
Indian telecom industry’s competitive dynamics as also the financial health of Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd will be impacted if the companies are to pay past statutory dues arising out of a Supreme Court ruling, Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.
Potential payment of past due fees weighs on the credit profile of Bharti Airtel Ltd despite spectrum moratorium and price hikes, it said. Click here to read the report
Guar gum prices on Monday declined by Rs 134 to Rs 7,319 per five quintal in futures trade as traders offloaded their positions amid subdued demand. Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants amid weak export demand dragged down guar gum prices here.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December delivery slipped by Rs 134, or 1.8 per cent, to Rs 7,319 per five quintal in 22,660 lots. Guar gum contracts for January delivery eased by Rs 134, or 1.77 per cent, to Rs 7,426 per five quintal in 47,095 lots.
(PTI)
Gold futures on Monday traded lower by Rs 155 at Rs 37,876 per 10 gram on reducing positions by participants in tandem with fall in prices of the precious metal overseas.
Gold for December delivery traded lower by Rs 155, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 37,876 per 10 gm in 204 lots. Similarly, gold for delivery in February next year fell by Rs 132, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 37,872 per 10 gram in 1,440 lots.
Globally, gold prices dipped 0.48 per cent to USD 1,465.70 an ounce in New York.
(PTI)
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday suspended Karvy Stock Broking Ltd’s trading licence for all segments due to non-compliance of the regulatory provisions of the bourses.
The move comes after Sebi, through an order passed on November 22, barred Karvy from taking new clients in respect of its stock broking activities and had also prevented it from using the power of attorney (PoA) given by clients after the broker was found to have allegedly misused clients’ securities.
In two separate circulars, the bourses announced that they “have suspended Karvy Stock Broking Ltd with effect from December 2, 2019 due to non-compliance of the regulatory provisions of the exchange”. Click here to read
The government on Monday said there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that no where in the world do the prices of petrol and diesel remain steady for a particular period of time.
To a query on whether petrol and diesel would be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, she said that in a way, they are already under the zero rate category of the GST. The rates have to be decided by the GST Council, she noted. Click here to read
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent in total sales at 4,03,223 units in November this year. The company had sold 4,06,930 units in the same month a year-ago.
Domestic sales in November this year were at 2,07,775 units as against 2,34,818 units, showing a decline of 11.5 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a filing to BSE. Click here to read the report
Crude oil prices on Monday rose 1.13 per cent to Rs 4,025 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 45, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 4,025 per barrel in 19,253 lots. For Janaury delivery, crude oil was quoting higher by Rs 49, or 1.23 per cent, to Rs 4,037 per barrel with 505 lots.
Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 1.74 per cent to USD 56.13 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark edged up 1.34 per cent to USD 61.32 per barrel in New York.
(PTI)
The country’s manufacturing sector activity inched up in November, but the upturn remained subdued as growth rates for new orders as well as production were modest, a monthly survey said on Monday.
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.2 in November from 50.6 in October, when it had fallen to a two-year low, indicating only a slight improvement in the health of the sector. Click here to read the report
Delhi:
Petrol- 74.91 per litre
Diesel- 65.78 per litre
Kolkata:
Petrol- 77.61 per litre
Diesel- 68.19 per litre
Mumbai:
Petrol- 80.59 per litre
Diesel- 69.00 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol- 77.91 per litre
Diesel- 69.53 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol- 77.50 per litre
Diesel- 68.02 per litre
Source: IOCL
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation on Monday fell nearly 5 per cent to hit lower price band after the RBI filed an application to initiate the insolvency resolution process against the company.
Shares of the troubled firm fell 4.83 per cent to trade at Rs 19.70 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock fell 4.83 per cent to Rs 19.75. Click here to read
Shares of the telecom companies were in focus on Monday, a day after the country’s top three telecom service providers Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced that they will raise the tariffs for calls this week.
The shares of Vodafone Idea surged as much as 24.30 per cent to Rs 8.49 on the BSE in the morning trade on Monday, while Bharti Airtel shares surged to their 52-week high of Rs 485.75, rising by 9.82 per cent from their previous close.
The shares of oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries (RIL) too gained 4.06 per cent to touch a fresh record high of Rs 1,614 so far in the intraday trade on Monday. Click here to read the report
After a modest improvement in October, passenger vehicle sales fell by an estimated 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in November as the festive season got over and many manufacturers pulled out part of the discounts from the market. The fall in despatches in November also stems from the fact that this year the Diwali season, when about 40 per cent of the festive sales happen, fell in October. In 2018, Diwali was celebrated in November. The decline in volumes in November, however, was still less pronounced compared to the last 11 months when the sales witnessed a fall of over 20 per cent y-o-y.
Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.2 per cent y-o-y decline in volumes at 141,400 units in November, again falling into the negative territory. In October 2019, the country’s largest car maker had posted a 2.5 per cent y-o-y increase in despatches to dealers, after 11 months of continued decline in volumes. Chairman RC Bhargava said usually the festive season sees highest monthly sales during the year and thereafter demand slows down. “During December, it is expected sales may improve as manufacturers offer year-end discounts to clear the old stock,” Bhargava said. Click here to read the report
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut rates further by 25 basis points, after the 135-basis-point cut in its policy rate, at this week’s monetary policy review in the backdrop of the deepening slowdown and projections of a sub-5 per cent growth this fiscal year.
The central bank, which cut the real GDP growth for 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent in October from 6.9 per cent in forecast in August, reflecting the ongoing slowdown in the economy, is set to slash the growth estimate further. The sharp fall in GDP growth to 4.5 per cent in the September quarter from 5 per cent previously provides enough reason for the RBI to cut the rate, analysts said. Click here to read the report
Market benchmark BSE Sensex appreciated by over 80 points in early trade on Monday despite headwinds in form of weak GDP numbers, sliding rupee and rising crude prices.
However, a rally in other asian stock markets supported the domestic market, dealers said.
The 30-share index was trading 81.65 points, or 0.20 per cent, higher at 40,875.46 in morning session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.35 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 12,081.40. Click here to read the report
Setting the stage for a shake-up in the telecom sector, the country’s three top service providers Sunday announced tariff hikes for the first time in around five years. While Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited announced rate hikes on pre-paid packages by up to 42 per cent beginning December 3, Reliance Jio said it is introducing “all-in-one” or AIO plans, which will see tariffs marked up to 40 per cent higher than previous plans and will be effective from December 6.
While the move may impact over 900 million customers served by the three carriers, analysts hailed the move and termed it as “the return of pragmatism and sensibility” within the industry. Competition within the sector had forced the carriers to operate on low tariffs that were putting their bottomlines under stress and had rendered the business model unsustainable. Click here to read the story
Here is how the sectoral equity indices were performing at early trade on Monday. Except for the NIfty Media index, all the other sectoral indices were trading negative in the early trade.
The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 4 paise to 71.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as economic growth concerns and rising crude oil prices kept investors edgy.
Forex traders said investors traded the cautious path after India's Q2 GDP growth dipped to over 6-yr low of 4.5 per cent.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.78 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 4 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 71.74 against the US dollar.
(PTI)
At 9:28 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 151.86 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 40,945.67, while the Nifty 50 index was trading at 12,092.25, up 36.20 points or 0.30 per cent.