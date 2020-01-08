Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 points in early deals, Nifty below 12,000-mark; Bank stocks decline

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The topline equity market indices opened lower on Wednesday tracking the losses in the Asian market which have fallen due to an escalation in US-Iran geopolitical tension.
At 9:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 40,676.93, down 192.54 points or 0.47 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 11,996.05, down 56.90 points or 0.47 per cent. The Sensex had opened over 300 points lower while Nifty had slipped near 11,950 earlier in the day.
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank index was down around 1 per cent in the early trade weighed by Canara Bank, Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.
Highlights
Oil markets calmed after on Wednesday after prices had jumped to their highest in months in the wake of a rocket attack by Iran on American forces in Iraq that raised the spectre of a spiralling conflict and disrupted crude supplies.
Prices gave up a large part of their gains after the early surges as analysts said market tension could ease as long as oil production facilities remain unaffected by attacks. Tweets by US President Donald Trump and Iran's foreign minister also appeared to signal a period of calm - for now.
Brent crude futures were up 97 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $69.24 by around 0403 GMT, after earlier rising to $71.75, the highest since mid-September 2019. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 82 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $63.52 a barrel. It earlier reached a high of $65.85, the most since late April last year.
Financial markets were roiled on Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at US forces in Iraq, sending Asian stocks and US Treasury yields sliding and sharply lifting oil prices as investors feared a wider conflict in the Middle East.
Iran's missile attacks on the Ain Al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq, early Wednesday came hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a U.S. drone strike has intensified tensions in the region.
By late morning in Asia, however, equities had trimmed losses, the yen had stabilised somewhat and US bonds tempered their rally as investors paused for breath, and as a US official said the United States was not aware of any casualties from the strikes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.47 per cent around 0400 GMT, having dropped more than 1 per cent earlier in the day. China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.48 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2 per cent, also paring earlier losses of over 2 per cent, while Australian shares clawed back from a more-than-1 per cent drop to shed just 0.14 per cent. US S&P500 e-mini stock futures, which had earlier dropped nearly 1.7 per cent, were down 0.26 per cent.
The country’s GDP will grow at 5 per cent in the current fiscal year (April 2019-March 2020) as compared to 6.8 per cent in 2018-19, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
The Real GDP which is also known as the GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in 2019-20 is likely to attain a level of Rs 147.79 lakh crore, as against the provisional estimate of GDP for the year 2018-19 of Rs 140.78 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2019, the release said. Click here to read the complete story
Among the sectoral indices on National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty PSU Bank was the worst performer in the morning deals slipping over 1 per cent. Here's how all the other sectoral indices were performing.
The Indian rupee tumbled 20 paise to 72.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as Mideast tensions flared up after Iran fired rockets at US military bases in Iraq.
Asian markets dived while oil prices firmed up after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases with US personnel in retaliation to the killing of its top general Qassem Soleimani.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak and slipped to the 72-mark against the greenback in early deals.
The local unit had closed at 71.82 per dollar on Tuesday.
At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 40,545.72, down 323.75 points or 0.79 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was down 103.70 points or 0.86 points at 11,949.25.