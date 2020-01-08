Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 points in early deals, Nifty below 12,000-mark; Bank stocks decline

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The topline equity market indices opened lower on Wednesday tracking the losses in the Asian market which have fallen due to an escalation in US-Iran geopolitical tension.

At 9:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 40,676.93, down 192.54 points or 0.47 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 11,996.05, down 56.90 points or 0.47 per cent. The Sensex had opened over 300 points lower while Nifty had slipped near 11,950 earlier in the day.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank index was down around 1 per cent in the early trade weighed by Canara Bank, Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.

(with inputs from agencies)