Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 300 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 12,150 amid geopolitical tensions

The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened sharply lower on Monday amid US-Iran tensions.

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened the week with an over 0.75 per cent fall tracking the weakness in the Asian markets which were down following the geopolitical tensions between US and Iran.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,155.01, down 309.6 or 0.75 per cent while the broader Nifty 50 was down 94.05 points or 0.77 per cent at 12,132.60.

On the Sensex, the HDFC twins comprising of HDFC Bank and HDFC and oil-to-telecom heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the biggest contributors to the fall in the early trade.

All the sectoral indices on NSE barring the Nifty IT index were in a sea of red in the early trade on Monday.

