Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 300 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 12,150 amid geopolitical tensions

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened the week with an over 0.75 per cent fall tracking the weakness in the Asian markets which were down following the geopolitical tensions between US and Iran.
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,155.01, down 309.6 or 0.75 per cent while the broader Nifty 50 was down 94.05 points or 0.77 per cent at 12,132.60.
On the Sensex, the HDFC twins comprising of HDFC Bank and HDFC and oil-to-telecom heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the biggest contributors to the fall in the early trade.
All the sectoral indices on NSE barring the Nifty IT index were in a sea of red in the early trade on Monday.
A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top on Monday as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold, which hit a near seven-year high while oil jumped to four-month peaks.
The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran's missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the US would strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran attacked any American person or target.
Iraq's parliament on Sunday recommended all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slid almost 2 per cent in a sour return from holiday, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent in very choppy trade. Chinese shares opened in the red too, with the blue-chip CSI300 index off a shade while Australian shares were off 0.4 per cent.
