Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 points, Nifty hovers near 12,150; financial, metal stocks climb

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Thursday tracking a sharp rebound in the Asian markets as the US and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict.

At 9:35 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,233.93, up 416.19 points or 1.02 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was up 124.25 points or 1.03 per cent at 12,149.60.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in green with the Nifty PSU Bank index climbing over 1.5 per cent in early trade led by Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank. The Nifty Metal index was up over 1.25 per cent led by JSW Steel and Tata Steel.

