Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 points, Nifty hovers near 12,150; financial, metal stocks climb

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Thursday tracking a sharp rebound in the Asian markets as the US and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict.
At 9:35 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,233.93, up 416.19 points or 1.02 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was up 124.25 points or 1.03 per cent at 12,149.60.
All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in green with the Nifty PSU Bank index climbing over 1.5 per cent in early trade led by Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank. The Nifty Metal index was up over 1.25 per cent led by JSW Steel and Tata Steel.
Highlights
Mutual fund houses witnessed an overall outflow of Rs 61,809 crore in December 2019 as against an inflow of Rs 54,419 crore last November, despite good inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs), according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
While fund managers attributed the drop in the asset base to outflow of Rs 78,426 crore from debt-oriented schemes, equity funds witnessed a rise in inflows on a month-on-month basis and a decline on a year-on-year basis. Click here to read the story
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced a unique scheme to safeguard homebuyers financially by issuing guarantee for completion of projects to customers availing SBI home loans.
The new scheme, the Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee (RBBG), will enable home loan customers to seek refund if a builder fails to meet the deadline under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. Customers will be able to secure their investment in the ongoing home projects financed by the bank itself. Customers will now be able to avail of a full refund of the principal amount if the builder fails to handover an occupancy certificate (OC) within a stipulated time. Click here to read the complete story
The World Bank has projected a five per cent growth rate for India in the 2019-2020 fiscal, but said it was likely to recover to 5.8 per cent in the following financial year.
The growth rate for Bangladesh has been projected to remain above seven per cent through the forecast horizon and, in Pakistan, it is projected to languish at three per cent or less through 2020 as macroeconomic stabilisation efforts weigh on economic activity, the bank said in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospects. Click here to read the complete story
Oil prices climbed on Thursday after a rocket attack on Baghdad triggered fresh concern over the potential for conflict in the Middle East, a day after markets were roiled by an Iranian missile strike on Iraqi bases hosting US forces.
But gains were muted as Washington and Tehran looked to defuse a crisis in the crude-producing region.
Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $65.87 a barrel by 0109 GMT, after seesawing through Wednesday to end with a 4.1 per cent tumble. They are now a little down on prices before the Jan. 3 killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack that sparked the crisis.
West Texas Intermediate futures added 61 cents, or 1 per cent, to $60.22 after falling nearly 5 per cent in the previous session.
Asian stocks rebounded on Thursday and oil edged up as the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East and investors unwound safety plays.
US President Donald Trump responded overnight to an Iranian attack on US forces with sanctions, not violence. Iran offered no immediate signal it would retaliate further over a Jan. 3 US strike that killed one of its senior military commanders.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 per cent, as did Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai blue chips, reversing Wednesday's losses. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.8 per cent, lifting stocks to their highest for the year so far, while Australian stocks climbed 1 per cent to just below December's record high.
On the Sensex, gains in the first hour of trade were being led by IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, information technology (IT) stocks - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Infosys were in the red.
All the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were up in the early trade. The Nifty Bank index surged over 400 points while the Nifty FMCG index gained over 200 points.
Here's how the sectoral indices were performing:
At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,266.52, up 448.78 points (1.1 per cent), while the Nifty 50 index was at 12,161.80, up 136.45 points (1.13 per cent).