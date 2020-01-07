Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 400 points in early deals, Nifty reclaims 12,100; PSU banks shine

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian shares which bounced back a day after there was no further escalation in US-Iran tensions.
At 9:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,150.27, up 473.64 points or 1.16 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,133.95, up 140.90 points or 1.17 per cent.
All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the green in early trade on Tuesday. The Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer in the morning trade climbing around 2 per cent higher led by gains in the shares of Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday as investors reconsidered the likelihood of Middle East supply disruptions in the wake of the United States killing a top Iranian military commander.
Brent crude fell as much as 1.5 per cent to $67.86 a barrel and was at $68.09, down 82 cents, at 0324 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was at $62.53, down 74 cents, after earlier dropping 1.5 per cent to an intra-day low of $62.30.
(Reuters)
Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday as a day passed without any new escalation in the Middle East and Wall Street erased early losses to end in the black as tech stocks climbed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6 per cent, recouping almost all of Monday's losses. Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.3 per cent and Shanghai blue chips advanced 0.5 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.1 per cent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.4 per cent.
Shares had fallen sharply on Monday as Iran and the United States traded threats after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian commander. The mood calmed a little as the session passed with no new aggression.
(Reuters)
In percentage terms, the gains in the S&P BSE Sensex were being led by IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Axis Bank. The losers comprised only of the information technology (IT) stocks - Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and TCS.
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,078.96, up 402.33 points or 0.99 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,110.55, up 117.50 points or 0.98 per cent.