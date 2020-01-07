Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 400 points in early deals, Nifty reclaims 12,100; PSU banks shine

The benchmark equity indices opened over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday. (Representational image) The benchmark equity indices opened over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday. (Representational image)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian shares which bounced back a day after there was no further escalation in US-Iran tensions.

At 9:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,150.27, up 473.64 points or 1.16 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,133.95, up 140.90 points or 1.17 per cent.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the green in early trade on Tuesday. The Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer in the morning trade climbing around 2 per cent higher led by gains in the shares of Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

(with inputs from agencies)