Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 400 points in early deals, Nifty reclaims 12,100; PSU banks shine

Share Market LIVE, Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates on equity, commodity and money markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2020 9:54:19 am
The benchmark equity indices opened over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday. (Representational image)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian shares which bounced back a day after there was no further escalation in US-Iran tensions.

At 9:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,150.27, up 473.64 points or 1.16 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,133.95, up 140.90 points or 1.17 per cent.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the green in early trade on Tuesday. The Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer in the morning trade climbing around 2 per cent higher led by gains in the shares of Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

    09:54 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Global crude oil update

    Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday as investors reconsidered the likelihood of Middle East supply disruptions in the wake of the United States killing a top Iranian military commander.

    Brent crude fell as much as 1.5 per cent to $67.86 a barrel and was at $68.09, down 82 cents, at 0324 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was at $62.53, down 74 cents, after earlier dropping 1.5 per cent to an intra-day low of $62.30.

    (Reuters)

    09:52 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Global market update

    Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday as a day passed without any new escalation in the Middle East and Wall Street erased early losses to end in the black as tech stocks climbed.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6 per cent, recouping almost all of Monday's losses. Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.3 per cent and Shanghai blue chips advanced 0.5 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.1 per cent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.4 per cent.

    Shares had fallen sharply on Monday as Iran and the United States traded threats after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian commander. The mood calmed a little as the session passed with no new aggression.

    (Reuters)

    09:48 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

    In percentage terms, the gains in the S&P BSE Sensex were being led by IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Axis Bank. The losers comprised only of the information technology (IT) stocks - Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and TCS.

    Source: BSE
    09:41 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Equity markets at open

    At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,078.96, up 402.33 points or 0.99 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,110.55, up 117.50 points or 0.98 per cent.

    On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex cracked 787.98 points or 1.90 per cent to settle at 40,676.63. During the day the 30-share benchmark index fell as much as 850.65 points to touch an intraday low of 40,613.96.

    HDFC twins, which comprise of HDFC Bank and HDFC and oil-to-telecom heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) were the biggest contributors to Sensex’s fall on Monday.

    On the other hand, the broader Nifty 50 fell 233.60 points or 1.91 per cent to end the day below the 12,000-mark at 11,993.05. The 50-share index fell to an intraday low of 11,974.20 during the trade, down 252.45 points from Friday.

