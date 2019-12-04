Share, Commodity, Rupee Market Highlights: Sensex ends 175 points higher, Nifty settles at 12,037 led by banks, IT and metal stocks

Benchmark equity indices settled higher on Wednesday. Benchmark equity indices settled higher on Wednesday.

Share Market, Sensex, Nifty Highlights: The topline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) reversed their day’s losses in the final hour of day’s trade and ended in green on Wednesday, a day before the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy meeting.

After witnessing a see-saw trade during the day where the indices kept fluctuating from positive to negative territory and back, the S&P BSE Sensex finally settled at 40,850.29, up 174.84 points or 0.43 per cent while the broader Nifty 50 ended the day after reclaiming the 12,000-mark. The 50-share index ended at 12,037.30, up 43.10 points or 0.36 per cent.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE except the Nifty Realty settled higher on Wednesday, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer of the day, rising by 1.92 per cent led by Oriental Bank of Commerce. The Nifty Metal index, traded in the red for the bulk of the day, staged a sharp recovery and settled 1.51 per cent higher led by NMDC, Vedanta and Tata Steel.

The broader market indices on the BSE also ended in line with the Sensex. The S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.52 per cent to settle at 14,903.31, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 13,452.79, up 0.33 per cent.

Rupee

The rupee settled at 71.53 against the US dollar on Wednesday, up from its previous close of 71.69 against the greenback.

Crude oil

Brent crude futures were up 75 cents, or 1.23 per cent, at $61.57 a barrel by 0940 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up by 65 cents, or 1.16 per cent, at $56.75.

(with inputs from agencies)