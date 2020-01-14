Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Market Today LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open a tad lower; Nifty Bank slips 100 points

Share/Stock Market, Equity Market, Rupee Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE market updates related to equity, commodity and money markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2020 9:54:15 am
Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market, Equity Market, Rupee Live Updates: A day after settling at record highs, the topline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Tuesday amid a spike in retail inflation which touched a 65-month high.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,774.50, down 85.19 points (0.20 per cent), while the Nifty 50 slipped 18.90 points (0.15 per cent) to 12,310.65.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank was the biggest loser in early trade slipping around 100 points or 0.3 per cent.

The retail inflation rose sharply to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the central bank’s comfort range, primarily on account of rising vegetable and food prices. Food items make up almost 46 per cent of the retail inflation basket.

    09:54 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Retail inflation rises on food prices: Touches 7.35%, nears 6-year high

    LIMITING ROOM for the RBI to cut policy rates any further, retail inflation rose sharply to a five-and-a-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the central bank’s comfort range, primarily on account of rising vegetable and food prices. Food items make up almost 46 per cent of the retail inflation basket.

    The key reasons driving Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation were vegetable inflation surging past a six-year high, and inflation in the pulses segment rising to an over three-year high. Increase in transport and communication charges added to inflationary pressures. Click here to read the entire report

    09:51 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Rupee in early trade

    Rupee rises 8 paise to 70.78 against US dollar in early trade.

    09:45 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

    On the Sensex, gains were being led by Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, M&M, TCS and Asian Paints, while the HDFC twins comprising of HDFC and HDFC Bank along with ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cements and ONGC were among the losers in the early deals.

    09:39 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Equity markets at open

    At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,774.50, down 85.19 points (0.20 per cent), while the Nifty 50 slipped 18.90 points (0.15 per cent) to 12,310.65.

    On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 259.97 points (0.62 per cent) to settle at a record closing high of 41,859.69, while the broader Nifty 50 ended at 12,329.55, a record settling high, rising by 72.75 (0.59 per cent).

    During the intraday trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark rose to a new peak of 41,899.63, while the Nifty scaled a record high of 12,337.75.

