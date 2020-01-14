Market Today LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open a tad lower; Nifty Bank slips 100 points

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market, Equity Market, Rupee Live Updates: A day after settling at record highs, the topline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Tuesday amid a spike in retail inflation which touched a 65-month high.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,774.50, down 85.19 points (0.20 per cent), while the Nifty 50 slipped 18.90 points (0.15 per cent) to 12,310.65.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank was the biggest loser in early trade slipping around 100 points or 0.3 per cent.

The retail inflation rose sharply to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the central bank’s comfort range, primarily on account of rising vegetable and food prices. Food items make up almost 46 per cent of the retail inflation basket.

