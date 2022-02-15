scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Separation of Chairperson, MD positions at listed companies will be voluntary: Sebi

The listed entities were required to split the roles before April 2022.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 15, 2022 5:42:45 pm
sebi, sebi news, sebi alert, sebi orderThe logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 1, 2017. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said the requirement to split Chairperson and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer positions at listed companies will not be mandatory and will be implemented on a voluntary basis.

“Sebi board at this juncture, decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement and instead be made applicable to the listed entities on a ‘voluntary basis’,” the regulator said in a release after the board meeting.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the regulator should hear if Indian companies have a view on the matter even as she made it clear that she was not “giving a diktat”.

