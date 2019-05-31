Sensex up 330 points on day of May F&O expiry

The benchmark Sensex on Thursday soared 330 points and the Nifty gained 85 points as the market started betting on the reform process and policy initiatives by the NDA government in its new term and May F&O expiry on a positive note.

Advertising

After a positive opening, the 30-share Sensex soared to a high of 39,911.92 during the day and finally closed at 39,831.97, up 329.92 points or 0.84 per cent — its life-time closing high. The broader Nifty too started on a high and went on to hit a high of 11,968.55 before settling the day at 11,945.90, rising 84.80 points or 0.71 per cent — a record closing level for the index. Sectorally, BSE power, utilities, telecom, energy, finance and banking indices ended with up to 1.58 per cent gains. Metal and realty indices were among losers. The broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices followed benchmarks to settle up to 0.40 per cent higher.

Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The market is building hope for new measures and spending in the final budget amid expectation of a growth agenda by the government. Investors’ confidence are up despite high valuation as liquidity issue will ease with a cut in interest rate in the monetary policy while higher foreign inflows will push the market to higher level.”

Analysts said that sentiment was driven by renewed hopes from the new government as investors have been keenly awaiting the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers and allocation of key portfolios. Asian bourses ended on a mixed note, while Europe was trading in the green in opening deals.

Advertising

The rupee on Thursday fell marginally by 4 paise to close at 69.87 against the US currency, extending its decline for a third straight day, due to a stronger dollar and investors awaiting the allocation of key portfolios in the newly elected government. Foreign fund inflows, strong gains in equities and easing crude oil prices helped the local currency contain losses.

“Indian indices ended May F&O expiry on a positive note as PM Narendra Modi is set to unveil list of Cabinet ministers. Near-term events to be closely tracked are India’s Q4 FY19 GDP rate, infrastructure output for April, foreign exchange reserves data, auto sales data for the month of May to be released on June 1, followed by RBI monetary Policy on June 6,” said Hemang Jani, head–Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.