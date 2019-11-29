Sensex tumbles 336 points ahead of GDP data

Investors turned cautious ahead of Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said. Investors turned cautious ahead of Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.

Snapping its two-day record-setting streak, market benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 336 points on Friday as investors turned jittery ahead of GDP data release.

After plummeting 466 points during the session, the 30-share Sensex pared some losses, ending 336.36 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 40,793.81. The broader NSE Nifty also settled 95.10 points or 0.78 per cent down at 12,056.05.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.50 per cent, followed by HUL that fell 2.37 per cent, M&M 2.12 per cent, SBI 2.03 per cent, Tata Motors 2.03 per cent and Vedanta 1.97 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and NTPC ended with gains.

Investors turned cautious ahead of Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.

Experts are of the view that GDP growth for Q2 is expected to be lower than the 5 per cent in Q1.

Weak cues from global markets also weighed on market mood, they added.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kospi and Seoul ended in the red as US law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong put a dampener on hopes of an early trade truce over tariffs.

Stocks in Europe were trading on a positive note.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 17 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to 71.79.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 per cent to USD 62.77 per barrel in futures trade.

