Sensex at 3-month high on Reliance rally, positive earnings

The Sensex index gained 1.7% on Monday to its highest level in nearly three months as index heavyweight Reliance Industries posted better-than-expected earnings for the July-September quarter, geopolitical tensions eased a bit in West Asia, and positive macroeconomic data lifted sentiment.

In what analysts termed a “relief rally,” the Sensex closed the session at 75,692.78, its highest level since September 7, up 1,233.25 points or 1.7%. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index ended the session up 1.7% at 23,440.80 — its highest in five weeks. Reliance Industries shares skyrocketed nearly 12% after the company reported record Q2 revenues and profits on Friday, with growth across all verticals impressing the Street.

Incidentally, Reliance Industries has a nearly 8% weight in the Nifty 50 index — the third highest after HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. It has a similarly high weight on the Sensex. Thus, a huge rally in the stock, as seen on Monday, pushes benchmark indices notably higher.

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Even excluding that, the mood was largely positive in the market, as around 65% of the NSE-traded stocks ended the session in green. Almost all sectoral indices gained, with metals, oil and gas, consumer durables, and automobiles faring the best.

Having been the worst-performing emerging market so far this year, the Indian market gained around 2% in October, outperforming the likes of the US, South Korea, and Taiwan. While these foreign bourses were hit by earnings disappointments and AI concerns, India gained on the back of positive earnings.

Positive earnings, data

Analysts see the overall earnings performance so far for Q2 as positive, which has helped lift sentiment in the Indian markets over the near term. A host of big names like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, and Reliance Industries have beaten the Street’s consensus on earnings for the quarter. Even IT, which is expected to get more vulnerable as AI adoption increases, delivered a robust performance.

A host of mid- and small-cap companies have also delivered strong earnings for the quarter, signalling that results have been good for many pockets of the market. Strong GST collections, which jumped 23% year-on-year in October, are also a positive sign that the economy continues to do well, analysts said.

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“Overall, it is a combination of these factors that lifted the markets higher. Also, an absolute lack of negative surprises, combined with robust earnings performances, has turned sentiment positive in the short term,” said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities. Relatively lower valuations compared to historical averages are also aiding the market, analysts said.

A Reuters report also claimed that the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recommended that the government remove the long-term capital gains tax on foreign investors — considered a key measure to bring in sustained foreign inflows into the market. Despite the market gaining in October, foreign investors sold Indian equities for the second straight session, dumping stocks worth $3.6 billion during the month.

“I do not think the market was influenced by this a lot. While such talks (like tax reforms) keep happening on informal channels, we have to wait and watch if anything has been proposed officially. For now, it’s just speculation,” the research head at a top domestic fund house said.

Auto sales boom, crude moderates

Automakers reported robust sales for October, with the passenger vehicle industry selling over a record five lakh units to dealerships during the month. The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai India, and Tata Motors saw strong double-digit year-on-year growth.

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Auto shares responded positively, with the Nifty Auto gaining over a percent during the session. Shares of the companies mentioned above gained 2-4%.

Meanwhile, tensions in West Asia moderated a bit over the weekend, with crude oil prices falling to around $110 per barrel from a 6-month high of $118/bbl on Friday. While concerns of the war escalated after the US mid-term elections scheduled for Tuesday, peace talks stretched for the third straight day on Sunday as Qatari negotiators tried to broker a peace deal between the US and Iran.

While any level above $100/bbl for crude oil is a concern for the Indian economy and rupee, analysts said the rally on Monday was supported more by hopes that the peace efforts would lead to a substantial outcome, which would lead to oil prices moderating further.