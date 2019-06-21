Sensex soars 489 points as dovish Fed lifts global markets

Joining a global market rally, the benchmark Sensex on Thursday surged 489 points after the US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance boosted the investor sentiment.

After a lacklustre opening, the 30-share Sensex witnessed across-the-board buying led by banking, healthcare and auto counters. It finally settled 488.89 points, or 1.25 per cent, higher at 39,601.63. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 140.30 points, or 1.20 per cent, to finish at 11,831.75. Hopes of a breakthrough in US-China trade talks also boosted the sentiment.

The rupee also surged 24 paise to close at a one-week high of 69.44 against the US currency on the back of a rally in equities and losses in the dollar after the US Fed hinted at a possible rate cut in near future. The rupee rose to a high of 69.35 to the dollar in the day trade on the US Fed’s comments that a case for a rate cut has strengthened in view of the US-China trade war and low inflation.

Analysts said global equities rose after the US central bank indicated its rate cut cycle might begin as soon as next month. The Fed left the interest rates unchanged after its two-day policy meeting Wednesday, but said it was ready to take action to support growth amid growing uncertainties. A strengthening rupee and expectations of business-friendly measures in the forthcoming Budget further boosted sentiment. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul bourses ended significantly higher. Markets in Europe too were trading in the green in early deals. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “the market was concerned that government has not yet provided any hint or relief to the slowing economy. On hearing a series of meetings by PM and FM to draw a road map for 100 days agenda and budget, provided a confidence to the market. Additionally, the GST Council is likely to meet and review its position. Also a relief rally in the global market given the dovish view by Fed yesterday night supported the domestic market.”

Rahul Agarwal, Director, Wealth Discovery EZ/Wealth, said, “the US Federal Reserve kept the policy rate unchanged but hinted at possible rate cuts later this year for the first time in more than a decade if the economic outlook weakens, this development was a major catalyst for the world equity markets today.

Among sectors, brisk buying was seen in the financials, auto, energy, infra, pharma and metals. FMCG and IT were the under-performers.” Yes Bank gained 10.94 per cent. Other gainers included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, L&T, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and ONGC rallied by up to 4.01 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended in the green, with BSE auto, capital goods, healthcare, telecom, consumer durables, realty and metal surging up to 2.46 per cent. The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 1.64 per cent.