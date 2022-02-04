scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Sensex snaps Budget rally, IT takes a hit

Led by IT, finance and realty sector stocks, the Sensex fell 770 points to 58,788.02, while the NSE Nifty index plunged 220 points to 17,560.20 on profit-taking. The Sensex had gained 1,544 points on the back of the Budget proposals.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
February 4, 2022 4:35:41 am
The BSE Sensex fell 770 points to 58,788.02 on Thursday.

After the bull rally in the last two days, domestic stock markets on Thursday lost 1.2 per cent on weak global cues and profit-taking, following the post-Budget gain of 2.66 per cent in key indices.

Further, global markets eased as technology stocks across the globe came under selling pressure. Traders globally were waiting for the outcome of the Euro and UK central bank meets.

All major sectors succumbed to selling, while auto stocks showed some resistance on the back of sequential growth in auto sales numbers during January.

US futures were under pressure following weak earnings numbers reported by Meta, while European markets fretted about monetary policy tightening ahead of the ECB policy announcement.

As per a Reuters report, at 11:57 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.38 per cent as Meta and other social media companies took a beating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 278.06 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 35,351.27, the S&P 500 was down 68.33 points, or 1.49 per cent, at 4,521.05.

