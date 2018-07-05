Sensex rises by 267 points; Rupee loses 17 paise

Despite weak global cues, the BSE Sensex started on a positive note at 35,385.52 and advanced to the day’s high of 35,667.31 before ending at 35,645.40, up 266.80 points, or 0.75 per cent. Despite weak global cues, the BSE Sensex started on a positive note at 35,385.52 and advanced to the day’s high of 35,667.31 before ending at 35,645.40, up 266.80 points, or 0.75 per cent.

Led by bank and auto shares, the BSE Sensex on Wednesday rose by 267 points to 35,645.40 after the government hiked minimum support price (MSP) for most kharif crops.

Despite weak global cues, the BSE Sensex started on a positive note at 35,385.52 and advanced to the day’s high of 35,667.31 before ending at 35,645.40, up 266.80 points, or 0.75 per cent. The Sensex touchedthe day’s low of 35,309.67. The Sensex had gained 114.19 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty, after hitting a high of 10,777.15, closed at 10,769.90, up 70 points, or 0.65 per cent. It touched a low of 10,677.75 intra-day.

The rupee reversed most of its gains towards the fag-end session, losing 17 paise at 68.74 against the US dollar amid rising crude oil prices and inflationary concerns after the government hiked MSP for kharif crops.

Sector-wise, auto index surged 1.31 per cent, followed by energy by 1.03 per cent, healthcare 0.80 per cent, bankex 0.69 per cent, FMCG 0.61 per cent, capital goods 0.51 per cent, realty 0.42 per cent and oil & gas 0.09 per cent. However, the infrastructure index fell 0.64 per cent, followed by IT 0.60 per cent, teck 0.55 per cent, power 0.54 per cent, PSU 0.53 per cent, consumer durables 0.51 per cent and metal 0.03 per cent.

The broader market displayed a mixed trend. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index moved up 0.38 per cent while the mid-cap index inched down 0.17 per cent.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.06 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei ended 0.31 per cent lower

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App