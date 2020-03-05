Sensex rises 61 points, Nifty ends at 11,269; PSU banks, FMCG stocks shine

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended with some minor gains on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 61.13 points (0.16 per cent) to end at 38,470.61 while the broader Nifty 50 rose 18.00 points (0.16 per cent) to settle at 11,269.00. The frontline indices traded on a positive note for the bulk of the day, but they pared most of their gains during the last hour of trade on Thursday.

On the Sensex, gains were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which rose in the range of 2.05 per cent to 2.74 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, in terms of percentage, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the biggest gainer of the day, rising 1.39 per cent led by a rise in the shares of Union Bank of India (UBI), Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India. It was followed by Nifty FMCG index which rose 1.05 per cent led by gains in Jubilant Foodworks, Godrej Consumer Products and HUL.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 44.43 points (0.31 per cent) to end at 14,571.06. Here, the gains were led by UBI, IDBI Bank, Honeywell Automation Central Bank of India and Aditya Birla Capital. The S&P BSE SmallCap index climbed 38.85 points (0.29 per cent) to settle at 13,591.28. Oriental Bank of Commerce, Kellton Tech Solutions, Syndicate Bank and Future Consumer were the top movers of the smallcap stocks.

SBI and Yes Bank shares

Among individual stocks, SBI rose 1.05 per cent to settle at Rs 288.30 on the BSE following reports that the government has given the go-ahead to the lender and other financial institutions to take over capital-starved Yes Bank. Shares of Yes Bank rallied 25.77 per cent to end at Rs 36.85 apiece on the BSE.

