Sensex rises 606 points on easing of curbs, Fed meet

Domestic INDICES rose on Wednesday as global markets edged up ahead of US economic growth figures and a Federal Reserve rate decision while investors seemed buoyed as more governments, including India, planned to ease anti-virus controls and allow some businesses to reopen. The Sensex rose 606 points, or 1.89 per cent, to 32720.16 and the NSE Nifty Index gained 172 points at 9,553.35

The rupee strengthened as much as 52 paise against the dollar to move above the 76 mark to 75.66 in the wake of the improvement in global risk environment.

Analysts said markets continued their momentum for the third consecutive session and ended with strong gains tracking encouraging global cues.

Oil prices surged after US crude stockpiles grew less than expected and gasoline posted a surprise draw.Brent crude futures were up $2.23, or 11 per cent, at $22.69 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EDT (1605 GMT). US WTI futures soared $3.58, or 29 per cent, to $15.92 a barrel.

