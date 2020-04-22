Sensex up 210 points in opening session, Nifty 44 points

Nifty advanced 44.50 points to 9,025.95. Nifty advanced 44.50 points to 9,025.95.

The benchmark sensex rose 210.24 points to 30,846.95 in opening session on Wednesday while Nifty advanced 44.50 points to 9,025.95.

On Tuesday, domestic stock markets plunged 3 per cent as the sharp fall in crude oil prices led to a global sell-off. The Sensex plunged by 1,011 points to 30,636.71 and the NSE Nifty Index lost 280 points (3.03 per cent) to 8.981.45 amid heavy selling pressure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd