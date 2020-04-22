Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
COVID19

Sensex up 210 points in opening session, Nifty 44 points

On Tuesday, domestic stock markets plunged 3 per cent as the pain in oil markets led to a global sell-off. The Sensex plunged by 1,011 points to 30,636.71 and the NSE Nifty Index lost 280 points (3.03 per cent) to 8.981.45 amid heavy selling pressure.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2020 9:43:31 am
stock markets, stock markets slump, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Sensex, Nifty, Business news, Indian Express Nifty advanced 44.50 points to 9,025.95.

The benchmark sensex rose 210.24 points to 30,846.95 in opening session on Wednesday while Nifty advanced 44.50 points to 9,025.95.

On Tuesday, domestic stock markets plunged 3 per cent as the sharp fall in crude oil prices led to a global sell-off. The Sensex plunged by 1,011 points to 30,636.71 and the NSE Nifty Index lost 280 points (3.03 per cent) to 8.981.45 amid heavy selling pressure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement