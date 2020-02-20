Sensex recovers after 4-day fall on telco relief hopes, dip in virus cases

Analysts said global markets were higher Wednesday as a fall in the rate of new coronavirus cases in China and improvement in global supply chain lifted the investor sentiment. (Representational image) Analysts said global markets were higher Wednesday as a fall in the rate of new coronavirus cases in China and improvement in global supply chain lifted the investor sentiment. (Representational image)

After declining in the past four sessions, stock markets on Wednesday rebounded sharply amid positive global cues and expectations of some relief for telecom players. The Sensex ended 428.62 points higher at 41,323 while the broader Nifty50 jumped 133.40 points to 12,125.90.

Analysts said global markets were higher Wednesday as a fall in the rate of new coronavirus cases in China and improvement in global supply chain lifted the investor sentiment. “There are indications that the government may not take any drastic step on the AGR dues front,” said an analyst.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Positive cues were witnessed in the market on hopes that the government is planning to consider some relief measures for the ailing telecom players. On the global front, there is a decrease in new virus cases and close to 80 per cent of the Chinese enterprises are back to work indicating a possible economic recovery.”

The government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said Tuesday. There is no crisis situation yet as raw materials are available, she had said.

Vodafone Idea shares surged on Wednesday as much as 38.28 per cent to Rs 4.19 on the BSE, following the reports that the Centre is unlikely to invoke the telco’s bank guarantees. Government officials from the finance and the telecom ministries who met Wednesday indicated doing all that is possible to retain at least three private players in the sector.

Explained Follow-up buying in select index majors fuels rally markets gained over 1 per cent, after four successive days of fall. The benchmark took cues from global indices which ended positively, in response to the a dip in new coronavirus cases. Besides, the follow-up buying in select index majors further fuelled the recovery.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP—Research, Religare Broking, “Markets are currently dancing to the global tunes and we do not see this scenario changing anytime soon. Traders should keep a close watch on world markets for further cues.”

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Wednesday as hopes that China would take more measures to prop up its economy eased worries about the coronavirus impact.

At 12:44 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 161.42 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 29,393.61 and the S&P 500 rose 20.91 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 3,391.20. The Nasdaq Composite was up 92.62 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 9,825.37.

