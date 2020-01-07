Sensex recovers 500 points; Rupee jumps 22 paise to 71.71

On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finance was the top loser, dropping 4.63 per cent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock) On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finance was the top loser, dropping 4.63 per cent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded nearly 500 points in opening session on Tuesday as global investors calmed on no further escalation in the mid-east tensions.

After hitting a high of 41,135.47, the 30-share BSE index was trading 450 points or 1.11 per cent higher at 41,126.63. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 132.25 points or 1.10 per cent to 12,125.30.

HDFC Bank was the gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 2.16 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Relaince Industries, Tata Steel, SBI and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech were trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended at 40,676.63, dropping of 787.98 points, or 1.90 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty closed at 11,993.05, falling by 233.60 points, or 1.91 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 103.84 crore, and domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 23.70 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic investors followed Asian stocks that rebounded after a day of no escalation in the US-Iran tussle.

The Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from US President Donald Trump’s assertions that he would bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks.

Following the news, Brent crude futures fell 1.20 per cent to USD 68.08. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the green.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 22 paise to 71.71 against the US dollar in early deals as some easing in global crude oil prices boosted forex market sentiments.

The domestic unit started the session on a positive note and held its ground in early transactions at the Interbank Foreign Exchange.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 71.93 against the US currency.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude cooled 1.23 per cent to USD 68.06 per barrel after the Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from US President Donald Trump’s threats to bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally higher at 96.66.

Investors have been selling riskier assets and rushing to safe haven assets amid the US-Iran tensions that spurt in the last few days after an American drone strike killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last week.

