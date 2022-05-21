scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Sensex rebounds 2.9%

However, LIC shares fell by another 1.72 per cent to Rs 826.25. RIL shot up by 5.77 per cent to Rs 2,622.15.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
May 21, 2022 4:56:00 am
Foreign Portfolio Investors, Domestic stock markets, Indian stock market, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsOn Thursday, the Sensex fell 1,416 points. Broader markets rose as well.

Domestic stock markets on Friday rallied by 2.9 per cent aided by strong global cues. Led by RIL, the benchmark Sensex soared 1,534 points to 54,326.39 and the NSE Nifty index rose 457 points to 16,266.15 amid across the board buying support.

However, LIC shares fell by another 1.72 per cent to Rs 826.25. RIL shot up by 5.77 per cent to Rs 2,622.15.

“The market displayed a confident yet calm rally throughout the day, supported by fortified global markets, especially the Asian market. The Chinese Central bank cut a key interest rate to support growth, injecting optimism into emerging markets,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. On Thursday, the Sensex fell 1,416 points. Broader markets rose as well.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Wall Street, the S&P fell 20 per cent from its January 3 record high on Friday. At 2:48 pm ET, the Dow fell 434.20 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 30,818.93 while the S&P was down 79.44 points, or 2.04 per cent, at 3,821.35.

Best of Express Premium

DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...Premium
DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courtsPremium
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courts
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement