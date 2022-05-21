Sensex rebounds 2.9%

Domestic stock markets on Friday rallied by 2.9 per cent aided by strong global cues. Led by RIL, the benchmark Sensex soared 1,534 points to 54,326.39 and the NSE Nifty index rose 457 points to 16,266.15 amid across the board buying support.

However, LIC shares fell by another 1.72 per cent to Rs 826.25. RIL shot up by 5.77 per cent to Rs 2,622.15.

“The market displayed a confident yet calm rally throughout the day, supported by fortified global markets, especially the Asian market. The Chinese Central bank cut a key interest rate to support growth, injecting optimism into emerging markets,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. On Thursday, the Sensex fell 1,416 points. Broader markets rose as well.

On Wall Street, the S&P fell 20 per cent from its January 3 record high on Friday. At 2:48 pm ET, the Dow fell 434.20 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 30,818.93 while the S&P was down 79.44 points, or 2.04 per cent, at 3,821.35.