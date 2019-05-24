Sensex rallies over 400 points; Rupee rises 21 paise against US dollar 

The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade Friday a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP got an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha elections. Amid market euphoria, the rupee also appreciated 23 paise to 69.78 against the US dollar.

Advertising

After hitting a high of 39,223.85, the 30-share index was trading 170.51 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 38,981.90. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 54.15 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,711.20.

Top Sensex gainers in morning trade include L&T, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, M&M, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and HDFC twins, rising up to 2 per cent.

While, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, HUL, Coal India, HCL Tech, TCS, NTPC and RIL fell up to 2 per cent.

Advertising

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex surged over 1,000 points to touch the 40,000-mark for the first time ever following the BJP’s stellar electoral show, but could not sustain the momentum as investors chose to cash in on the gains.

The Sensex ended 298.82 points, or 0.76 per cent, lower to close at 38,811.39, while the Nifty settled 80.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, down at 11,657.05.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a thumping victory for a second term in office, winning an absolute majority and on course to touch the 300-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

According to Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director-Emkay Global Financial Services, it was extremely crucial from the country’s perspective, that there be a continuity of government, for the unfinished policy agenda of the NDA government to be taken to its logical conclusion.

“Global investors and even corporate India will be enthused with a stable and strong government at the centre and we should expect robust foreign portfolio investment and foreign direct investment in the coming months,” he added.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,352.20 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 593.54 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading 1.21 per cent higher at 68.57 per barrel.

Rupee rises 21 paise against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to 69.81 against the US dollar in opening trade Friday following the BJP’s thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Strong FIIs inflows and higher domestic equity markets also buoyed sentiments for the rupee, forex dealers said.

However, rising crude prices and strengthening dollar restricted the gains of the domestic unit, they added.

The rupee opened on a strong note at 69.75 against the greenback at the interbank forex market. However, it surrendered initial gains to trade at 69.81 in early trade.

The rupee had settled 36 paise down at 70.02 against the US dollar in the previous session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to resounding victory for a second term in the office.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, buying shares worth 1,352.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE Sensex was trading 170.51 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 38,981.90. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 54.15 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,711.20.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 per cent to 97.88.

Advertising

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, grew by 1.12 per cent to trade at USD 68.52 per barrel.