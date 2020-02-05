Sensex rallies 917 pts on global cues; back at pre-Budget level

Despite concerns over fiscal slippage and rising coronavirus fears, the Sensex soared 917.07 points, or 2.30 per cent, to 40,789.38, while NSE benchmark Nifty50 gained 271.75 points, or 2.32 per cent, to 11,979.65 on strong institutional support. Despite concerns over fiscal slippage and rising coronavirus fears, the Sensex soared 917.07 points, or 2.30 per cent, to 40,789.38, while NSE benchmark Nifty50 gained 271.75 points, or 2.32 per cent, to 11,979.65 on strong institutional support.

Stock markets on Tuesday bounced back to the pre-Budget level after crude oil prices fell to a 13-month low on Monday as the coronavirus outbreak curtailed Chinese demand and the global markets recovered even as India’s manufacturing activity showed signs of a comeback.

Despite concerns over fiscal slippage and rising coronavirus fears, the Sensex soared 917.07 points, or 2.30 per cent, to 40,789.38, while NSE benchmark Nifty50 gained 271.75 points, or 2.32 per cent, to 11,979.65 on strong institutional support. With this, the key indices have now recouped the losses suffered on the Budget say. The Sensex had plunged 988 points on Saturday after the budget announcement, but recovered by 136 points on Monday amid heavy buying by domestic institutions.

Further, latest data points show that the economy is showing signs of a revival with India’s manufacturing sector activity climbing to a near eight-year high in January, driven by sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions, leading to a rise in production and hiring activity. Despite the downturn in the economy, the IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI jumped from 52.7 in December to 55.3 in January, its highest level in just under eight years

The rupee, on the other hand, appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.27 against the US dollar, tracking heavy buying in domestic equities and easing crude prices. The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outcome could be the next trigger for the rupee as its comments on inflation and growth forecast will be followed closely by the investors.

Explained Street mood turns positive on strong macro data Latest data show that the economy is showing signs of a revival with India's PMI manufacturing index climbing to a near eight-year high in January, driven by a sharp rise in new business orders, amid a rebound in demand conditions, leading to a rise in production and hiring activity. Further, steps to contain the deadly coronavirus and any significant drop in global crude oil prices will improve investor sentiment.

Analysts said the rally in global markets boosted Indian markets, prompting investors to step in with buy orders. Shanghai Composite ended up 1.3 per cent on Tuesday and the Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.2 per cent higher. Monday marked that index’s biggest single-day percentage drop since 2007. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5 per cent. Stock exchanges in Europe, too, opened on a positive note.

“Steps to contain the deadly coronavirus and a significant drop in global crude oil prices in recent days helped improve investor sentiment,” said an analyst. The market is keenly awaiting the RBI monetary policy and quarterly results of the remaining companies, he said.

S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities, said, “A global rally in equities post a correction due to the coronavirus had positive rub off in India as well today with the BSE Sensex gaining more than 900 points with all sectoral indices ending in green. With the budget fully digested, the drop in oil prices is a big positive for India and with expectations of MSCI flows we witnessed short covering and buying in heavy weights”.

However, foreign investors were sellers since February 1 and pulled out stocks worth Rs 2,525 crore in three sessions. “The recovery was amply supported by domestic institutions which went on a buying spree,” said veteran BSE brokers Pawan Dharnidharka.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Markets witnessed a V shape recovery post the overreaction on the budget day, as the expectation was too high. These are typical tendency of the market to over and under estimate given its volatile trading pattern. Markets are focusing on the earnings growth and global trend, Q3 has provided a positive trend to earnings while global market is positive.”

As the Budget failed to provide any short-term relief, the market experienced a massive carnage. “This was a knee jerk reaction but as investors realized that the budget will aid in the long-term growth of the economy, the market picked up. With the budget overhang gone, investors are breathing a sigh of relief and are back to make fresh calls. Additionally, January auto sales numbers were comparatively decent and with no other negative news, the Indian bourses saw a sudden rally today,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research, Samco Securities.

