Sensex rallies 515 pts to reclaim 59,000-mark; IT, finance stocks shine

August 11, 2022 4:41:27 pm
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 515 points on Thursday to reclaim the 59,000-level, propelled by heavy buying in IT, banking and financial stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.
The 30-share BSE index ended 515.31 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,332.60. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 124.25 points or 124.25 per cent to close at 17,659.
Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 2.75 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, SBI, TCS and IndusInd Bank.
On the other hand, ITC, NTPC, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Nestle India were among the laggards, sliding as much as 1.56 per cent.
Subscriber Only Stories
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul ended with significant gains, while Tokyo closed in the red. Equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.
The rally in the domestic markets was supported by a firm trend in global equities, especially the US gauges and a subsequent rally in Asian indices, traders said.
Wall Street rose sharply on Wednesday after US data showed that inflation eased more than expected in July, indicating that the Fed might be less aggressive in hiking interest rates.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,061.88 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.92 per cent higher at USD 98.30 per barrel.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Rupee falls 36 paise to close at 79.61 against US dollar Mumbai
Where celebrities go to fix their £5,000 sneakers
Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data to find source of extreme high-energy cosmic particles
Guinness alert: The largest macaroni and cheese dish weighs…
NCW receives sexual harassment complaint against Andhra MP, seeks action from LS speaker
Australia men’s cricket team donate tour prize money to assist Sri Lanka in economic crisis
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, controversial legacy
Two killed in landslide as heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh
From tying rakhis to armed forces personnel to tying the thread on trees, this is how India celebrated Raksha Bandhan
Netizens bowled over by Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘bahut jagah hai’ Instagram video
Three main suspects in Karnataka BJP youth leader’s murder held after two-week hunt
MAH CET 2022: BHMCT admit card released; here’s how to download