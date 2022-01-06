Sensex rallies 1,967 points in three days

Domestic stock markets on Wednesday rallied for the third day in a row in the new year, despite the rising Covid cases in the country.

With a 367-point rise on Wednesday, the Sensex has rallied by 1,967 points in the last three days to close above the 60,000 level at 60,223.15. Led by bank stocks, the NSE Nifty gained 120 points at 17,925.25 during the day.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who were sellers in the last three months, have invested Rs 3,450 crore in the last three days, indicating they have faith in Indian markets. The Sensex gained 1,600 points on Monday and Tuesday due to FPI support.

The banking sector outshone other sectoral indices as some private lenders reported double-digit business growth during Q3.