Sensex plunges 407 pts on US-Iran tension; gold surges to 6-yr high

The benchmark Sensex on Friday plunged 407 points as rising tensions between the US and Iran soured risk appetite globally and investors rushed to safe haven of gold. The rupee also closed 14 paise lower at 69.58 against the US dollar, hit by firming crude oil prices amid intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. The 30-share BSE gauge closed 407.14 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,194.49. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 11,724.10. During the week, the Sensex declined 257.58 points or 0.65 per cent, and the Nifty lost 99.2 points or 0.83 per cent.

Gold prices rose to a six-year high of $1,415.40 in August futures in overnight trading. Silver prices hit a nearly three-month high overnight. Safe-haven demand heading into a very uncertain weekend is featured in the precious metals markets.

Meanwhile, metals bulls are still feeling the positive effect of the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank leaning to easier monetary policies this week. The United States-Iran confrontation in the Persian Gulf region has escalated this week with the shooting down of a US drone by Iran. US President Donald Trump has appeared to downplay that situation by saying it the downing of the drone could have been a mistake by Iran’s military.

Gold prices in India surged Rs 280 to Rs 34,300 per 10 gram in the bullion market here on firm global trend and increased buying from jewellers. “Whenever stock markets face uncertainty abroad, investors shift their attention to gold. Prices in India are influenced by global prices,” said a dealer.

Global markets spiralled lower while crude oil prices spurted after reports said Trump had approved military strikes against Iran, but later decided against it. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up following attacks on two oil tankers and shooting down of a US surveillance drone.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Concern over short fall in tax collection and the RBI’s indication of losing traction on growth impacted the sentiment, where government is not likely to stick on fiscal target of 3.4 per cent for FY20.”