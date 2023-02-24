scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Sensex opens 207 pts higher, Nifty climbs to 17,582; Bank stocks lead, Zee Ent slips 2%

Broader markets also opened higher, as Nifty Smallcap 50 climbed 0.88 per cent, followed Nifty Microcap 250 at 0.61 per cent.

In the Sensex heatmap, 23 out of 30 stocks were trading in green at open, with Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and SBI being the top gainers.
Sensex opens 207 pts higher, Nifty climbs to 17,582; Bank stocks lead, Zee Ent slips 2%
Domestic markets opened higher Friday, as global sentiment improved and brent crude prices increased. BSE benchmark Sensex opened 207.76 points, or 0.35 per cent higher, at 59,813.56, while NSE Nifty 50 opened at 17,582.95, climbing 71.70 points, or 0.41 per cent.

Broader markets also opened higher, as Nifty Smallcap 50 climbed 0.88 per cent, followed Nifty Microcap 250 at 0.61 per cent, and Nifty Smallcap 250 at 0.56 per cent. India Vix was the only index trading in red at open, down over 2 per cent.

Except media stocks, all sectors climbed at open, as PSU Banks were the top gainer, rising 0.78 per cent. Metal stocks climbed 0.59 per cent, Nufty Bank rose 0.45 per cent, IT and private banks stocks jumped over 0.40 per cent.

In the Sensex heatmap, 23 out of 30 stocks were trading in green at open, with Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and SBI being the top gainers.

Adani Stocks were mixed at open as some were top gainers at open, while others were top losers. as Adani Ports climbed 1.92 per cent, followed by Adani Enterprises at 1.34 per cent. Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission were both locked in 5 per cent lower circuit limit.

Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospital, Tata Steel and Titan were among the top losers at the open.

Zee Entertainment tanked over 2 per cent, trading at Rs 194.60 on the NSE, as the NCLAT is scheduled to hear Punit Goenka’s appeal against NCLT order of allowing the company’s appeal today. Zee Entertainment on Thursday was barred by the NSE from the futures and options (F&O) segment of the exchange.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 09:28 IST
