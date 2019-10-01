Sensex dips 362 pts, Nifty ends below 11,400 over banking sector woes

Domestic equities Sensex and Nifty continued their free-fall on the second successive day Tuesday as investor sentiments were hit by the deepening crisis in the financial sector, PTI reported.

Advertising

While the 30-share Sensex crashed 361.92 points to end at 38,305.41, the broader NSE Nifty too lost 115 points end the day at 11,359.90.

On the Sensex chart, Yes Bank was the biggest loser as it crashed over 24 per cent, which is its fifth consecutive session of fall. Its promoter Rana Kapoor and his group entities sold another 2.16 per cent stake worth Rs 510 crore on the day.

Other major laggards were IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Tata Steel and TCS. HDFC twins, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, HUL and Asian Paints were among the few gainers in the list.

Advertising

Compared with the Sensex movement, broader smallcap, midcap and largecap indices underperformed.

Top sectors also struggled to get going in the day as telecom dropped 3.88 per cent, followed by realty 2.22 per cent, tech 2.02 per cent and IT 1.72 per cent.

A caution has prevailed among investors amid a deepening crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) and fraud allegations against Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL), market readers told PTI. IHFL shares dropped another 7.05 per cent to close at Rs 237.50 apiece.

However, the country’s manufacturing sector activity in September remained unchanged amid subdued demand conditions both domestically as well as externally, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI was at 51.4 in September, unchanged from August and thereby posting its joint-lowest reading since May 2018. Data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday showed that the output of eight core industries fell 0.5 per cent in August.

The automobile sector, however, showed no signs of recovery as sales witnessed a sharp decline again in September. Sales of Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra and Mahindra have shown a significant decline during the month.

On the currency front, the rupee dropped 22 paise to 71.09 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Global crude benchmark Brent Futures rose 0.51 per cent to USD 59.55 a barrel.

Globally, Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

Investors are hoping that the US and China can find some common ground and reach a deal on trade and other issues during their high-level meet next week in Washington.

(With inputs from PTI)