Sensex crashes over 600 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 15,750-mark amid weak global cues

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened in a sea of red slipping over 1 per cent in early deals on Monday tracking weakness in the global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex cracked as much as 633.66 points (1.19 per cent) to 52,506.40 in the early trade, while the Nifty 50 fell 187.45 points (1.18 per cent) to 15,735.95.

HDFC twins comprising of HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top laggards on the BSE benchmark in the early trade on Monday followed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto. On the other hand, NTPC and Titan Company were among the top gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex had ended 18.79 points (0.04 per cent) lower at 53,140.06, while the Nifty slipped 0.80 points (0.01 per cent) to 15,923.40.

Global market

Asian shares slipped to a one-week low on Monday and perceived safe haven assets, including the yen and gold, edged higher amid fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases, while oil prices fell on oversupply worries.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 per cent for a second straight day of losses to 677.45, a level not seen since July 12. The index was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop since July 8.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.3 per cent as did Australia’s benchmark share index. South Korea’s KOSPI was 1 per cent lower, while Chinese stocks also started on the backfoot with the blue-chip index down 0.6 per cent.

-global market input from Reuters