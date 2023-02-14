scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Sensex opens 200 points higher; tech, financial stocks lead

Tech and financial stocks such as Infosys, HCLTech, and TCS were up by 1 per cent, while Maruti, Titan, and Kotak Bank stocks fell in opening trade.

Adani group stocks, such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission were among the top losers in early trade.
Stock markets opened higher on Tuesday with key indices Sensex climbing over 200 points to trade at 60,659, and Nifty jumping 50 points to trade at 17,818.95 at 9.25 am. Tech and financial stocks such as Infosys, HCLTech, and TCS were up by 1 per cent, while Maruti, Titan, and Kotak Bank stocks fell in opening trade.

Adani Enterprises gained in opening trade but fell 2 per cent to trade at around Rs 1,675 levels at 9.30 am.

Other Adani Group stocks, such as Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, were among the top losers in early trade; both stocks were down 5 per cent.

ACC and Ambuja Cement were down 1.70 per cent and 1.30 per cent, respectively.

Adani Group stocks fell in early trade following a report by Reuters stating that it had hired Grant Thornton to conduct independent audits of some of its companies in a bid to discredit claims by short-seller Hindenburg Research that have battered its stocks and bonds.

Nykaa fell 3.63 per cent in opening trade after its Q3 profit plunged 71 per cent to Rs 8.49 crore, and was trading at Rs 144.60 at 9.30 am.

Paytm was down 2.63 per cent, while Lupin was trading at Rs 659.10, down 2.38 per cent.

In the broader market indices, S&P BSE Sensex 50 was up 0.31 per cent, while S&P BSE 100 gained 35 points at 9.44 am. Nifty 100 was up 0.28 per cent, while Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 climbed 0.18 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:00 IST
