Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Sensex gains 292 pts, Nifty near 17,400; metal, IT stocks lead

BSE benchmark Sensex opened 157.12 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 59,119.24. NSE Nifty 50 was up 55 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 17,358.85 at open.

BSE Sensex todayMetal stocks were the top gainers in the opening trade, as the sector was up 2.18 per cent, followed by IT stocks, which gained 0.62 per cent.(File image)
Sensex gains 292 pts, Nifty near 17,400; metal, IT stocks lead
Indian markets opened higher on Wednesday, after the government data showed India’s GDP growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent in the third quarter, mainly due to a contraction in manufacturing. Key indices were opened nearly 0.30 per cent higher,

By 9.30 am, Sensex gained 292.67 points, or 0.50 per cent, while Nifty was up 94.10 points, or 0.54 per cent, to trade near 17,400 mark.

Powergrid, Nestle India and HDFC were the only stocks in the Sensex heatmap trading in red at 9.30 am. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Axis Bank, TCS were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

Except India Vix, all broader market indices opened higher, as Nifty Midcap Select rose 0.49 per cent, while Nifty 100 and Nifty 200 were up 0.48 per cent.

Metal stocks were the top gainers in the opening trade, as the sector was up 2.18 per cent, followed by IT stocks, which gained 0.62 per cent.

Adani Enterprises was among the top gainers today, as the stock gained 6.75 per cent at open, trading at Rs 1,455.95 at NSE. It was followed by Adani Ports that gained 2.12 per cent, to trade at Rs 605. M&M rose 2.08 per cent, while Hindalco was up 2.05 per cent.

Adani Total Gas broke its losing streak today, as the stock was up 1.61 per cent, trading at Rs 689.45. Adani Transmission also rose, gaining 3.80 per cent, to trade at Rs 667.35.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 09:30 IST
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares photo with former Harvard classmate Bill Gates. Netizens are surprised

