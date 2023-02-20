Sensex, Nifty edge higher after opening flat; IT stocks lead

After opening flat on Monday, domestic equities gained in the morning trade, as Sensex was over 250 points at 10 am, and Nifty50 advanced 0.26 per cent, over 46 points.

BSE Sensex was trading at 61,260 levels in the morning, while Nifty50 was at 17,990.70. Except for Tata Motors, Reliance, Tata Steel Asian Paints, and Nestle India, all stocks in the Sensex pack were trading in green.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, while IT stocks also rose, as HCLTech was trading over 1.90 per cent, followed by Infosys at 1.07 per cent.

Broader markets also edged higher in morning trade, as India Vix and Nifty Midcap Select traded 0.30 and 0.25 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.32 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 at 0.17 per cent.

Setorwise, IT stocks were the top gainers, as they rose over 1 per cent, followed by FMCG stocks at 0.40 per cent.