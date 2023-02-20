scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Sensex, Nifty edge higher after opening flat; IT stocks lead

Except for Tata Motors, Reliance, Tata Steel Asian Paints, and Nestle India, all stocks in the Sensex pack were trading in green. 

Sensex and Nifty todayBSE Sensex was trading at 61,252 levels in the morning. (File image)
Listen to this article
Sensex, Nifty edge higher after opening flat; IT stocks lead
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After opening flat on Monday, domestic equities gained in the morning trade, as Sensex was over 250 points at 10 am, and Nifty50 advanced 0.26 per cent, over 46 points.

BSE Sensex was trading at 61,260 levels in the morning, while Nifty50 was at 17,990.70. Except for Tata Motors, Reliance, Tata Steel Asian Paints, and Nestle India, all stocks in the Sensex pack were trading in green.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, while IT stocks also rose, as HCLTech was trading over 1.90 per cent, followed by Infosys at 1.07 per cent.

Broader markets also edged higher in morning trade, as India Vix and Nifty Midcap Select traded 0.30 and 0.25 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.32 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 at 0.17 per cent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

Setorwise, IT stocks were the top gainers, as they rose over 1 per cent, followed by FMCG stocks at 0.40 per cent.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 10:07 IST
Next Story

Know more about the Queen Mary Crown that Camilla will wear for coronation in May

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close