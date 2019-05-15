Sensex, Nifty start on a positive note amid firm global cues

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a positive note Wednesday tracking firm cues from global markets after US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China in the future.

Advertising

After surging over 200 points in early session, the 30-share index was trading 98.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 37,416.60. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 21.65 points, or 0.19 per cent, up at 11,243.70.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE bourse settled at 37,318.53, gaining 227.71 points or 0.61 per cent; and the Nifty ended at 11,222.05, 73.85 points or 0.66 per cent higher.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Coal India, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ONGC and HDFC, shedding up to 3.04 per cent.

Advertising

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, M&M, PowerGrid, Vedanta, RIL and TCS were the major gainers, rising up to 1.79 per cent.

According to traders, investors took cues for other Asian bourses which were trading higher after US President Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China, in a series of tweets.

“When the time is right we will make a deal with China… Respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited,” he wrote.

“We can make a deal with China tomorrow, before their companies start leaving so as not to lose USA business” he added.

Sustained foreign fund outflow, however, weighed on investor sentiment here, capping the gains on key bourses, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 2,011.85 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,242.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to experts, investors are not very aggressive in the market as every rally will be used as an opportunity to book profit. Market is watchful of quarter earnings and election verdict too.

Meanwhile, on the currency front, rupee appreciated 18 paise to 70.26 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 71.02 per barrel.

Rupee gains 23 paise to 70.21 vs USD in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 70.21 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude prices, higher opening in domestic equities and on US-China trade talk hopes. Forex dealers said, investors sentiments were buoyed after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hoped that the world’s top two economies would be able reach an agreement.

The rupee opened strong at 70.32 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.21 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close.

The rupee Tuesday recovered 7 paise to close at 70.44 to the US dollar.

“I think it’s going to turn out extremely well, we’re in a very strong position,” Trump said.

The President also described his relationship with President Xi Jinping of China as “extraordinary”.

When asked about the talks with China having “collapsed”. He rejected that characterisation. “We have a very good dialogue… it’ll always continue. We had a deal that was very close and then they broke it,” he said.

Meanwhile, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,011.85 crore on a net basis Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.31 per cent to USD 71.02 per barrel.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 87.83 points, or 0.24 per cent to quote at 37,410.15 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,245.00, down by 22.95 points, or 0.20 per cent.