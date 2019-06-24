Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note; Rupee opens flat at 69.58 vs USD

The 30-share index was trading 50.59 points or 0.13 percent, higher at 39,245.08 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 5.55 points, or 0.05 percent, up at 11,729.65.

In the previous session Friday, the BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 percent, lower at 39,194.49, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 107.65 points, or 0.91 percent, to 11,724.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS, NTPC, SBI, ITC, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, and Infosys, rising up to 1.35 percent.

While, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and RIL shed up to 2.31 percent. According to experts, volatility in crude oil prices due to global political uncertainty has dampened investor sentiment. Going ahead, the upcoming Union budget will remain the key event in the market.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.40 percent to 64.71 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei, and Kospi were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions. On Wall Street, S&P500 and Nasdaq ended in the red on Friday.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 730.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 445.75 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Friday.

Rupee opened flat at 69.58 vs USD in early trade

The rupee opened on a flat note at 69.58 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday amid rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said the domestic currency was under pressure and was trading in a narrow range after a media report surfaced that Viral Acharya has quit as RBI deputy governor.

As per reports, Acharya has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term. The rupee opened at 69.58 at the interbank forex market, unchanged from its previous closing level.

Forex traders said, rising crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities kept investors edgy. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.38 percent to USD 65.45 per barrel.