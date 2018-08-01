Sensex, Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs ahead of RBI policy decision

The broader NSE Nifty too hit a new high by rising 22.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,378.95. The broader NSE Nifty too hit a new high by rising 22.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,378.95.

Breaking all previous records, the BSE Sensex advanced by over 80 points to hit a new peak of 37,690.23, while the Nifty scaled a fresh high of 11,378.95 in opening trade ahead of the Reserve Bank’s bi-monthly policy meet outcome due later in the day. The 30-share index surged 83.65 points, or 0.22 per cent, to an all-time high of 37,690.23.

The gauge had gained 1,110.21 points in the previous seven record-setting sessions and closed at an all-time high of 37,606.58 points in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty too hit a new high by rising 22.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,378.95.

All sectoral indices led by oil & gas, FMCG, PSU, metal and banking stocks rose up to 0.95 per cent. Brokers said investors were seen raising bets ahead of the monetary policy announcement, and foreign institutional investors too showed buying interest. Shares of Bajaj auto, Vedanta, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M, ITC, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, RIL, Coal India, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, rose up to 1.64 per cent.

Among the top losers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, NTPC, Infosys and HDFC, falling up to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 572.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 290.87 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Asian stocks edged higher, following overnight gains in Wall Street, as a report of attempts to renew talks between the US and China eased trade war fears, but investors will be keeping a close eye on US Fed policy outcome due today.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.54 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.35 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 per cent higher yesterday.

Rupee stable at 68.54 vs USD ahead of RBI policy outcome

The rupee recovered from early losses, trading steady at 68.54 against the American currency in late morning deals ahead of key RBI policy decision due later today. The rupee inched a tad lower at 68.55 from yesterday’s closing level of Rs 68.54 at the interbank foreign exchange market here. It slipped further to 68.60 before recovering to trade higher at 68.48. The domestic unit was trading stable at its overnight level of 68.54 at 1030 hrs.

The Indian unit hovered between 68.48 and 68.60 during morning deals. The central bank is expected to maintain its neutral policy stance given the volatility in crude oil and food prices as well as inflationary concerns, a dealer said.

Overseas, the US dollar rose against its major peers in early Asian trade, while edging up on the yuan after a source said the White House was about to propose higher tariffs on USD 200 billion in Chinese imports, perhaps sparking a new round of trade hostilities.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex is trading higher by 36.76 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 37,643.34 at 1040 hrs.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App