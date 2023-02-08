scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Equities, rupee trade with gains as RBI hikes repo rate

In late morning trade, the 30-share Sensex surged 339.53 points or 0.56 per cent to 60,625.57 points, while the broader 50-share Nifty climbed 118.95 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,840.45 points.

Sensex and Nifty had started the day on a positive note on the US Federal Reserve's comments on inflation. (Express file photo)
Indian shares traded higher mid-morning Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent. According to news agency PTI, equities and the rupee were trading with gains in the late morning session. Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty remained in the positive territory with the Sensex consolidating gains above 300 points.

Explained |RBI hikes Repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%, what impact will this have?

Sensex and Nifty had started the day on a positive note on the US Federal Reserve’s comments on inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that interest rates might need to move higher than expected if economic conditions remained strong, but reiterated that he felt a process of disinflation was underway, news agency Reuters reported.

With hopes pinned on RBI monetary policy decision, the benchmark Sensex surged 360.77 points during the early morning trade.

Among the Sensex pack, as many as 22 shares were in the green, while banking stocks witnessed mixed trends, PTI reported.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading 2 paise higher at 82.68 in the late morning trade. The rupee had appreciated 4 paise to 82.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

While announcing a hike in the repo rate, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that the world economy was not looking so grim anymore and that inflation also appeared to be coming down. The central bank has projected retail inflation at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23 and 5.3 per cent for the next fiscal.

With the central bank raising the repo rate, lending rates of banks are expected to go up as the cost of funds is expected to rise further. EMIs on vehicles, home and personal loans are also expected to rise.

(With inputs from agencies)

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 12:38 IST
Apple to hold in-person ‘AI Summit’ for employees in wake of ChatGPT

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
