Sensex soars over 600 pts on FPI surcharge rollback, Nifty reclaims 11,000 mark

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 662 points in opening session on Monday after the government rolled back the enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, and unveiled a slew of measures to boost the economy.

The 30-share index, however, pared some gains as investors began booking profits at higher levels. The index was trading 245.71 points, or 0.67 per cent, up at 36,946.87 at 0930 hours.

The broader Nifty too surged over 170 points to briefly reclaim the 11,000 mark, but gave up some gains to trade 67.30 points, or 0.62 per cent, higher 10,896.65 in early trade.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed higher by 228.23 points or 0.63 per cent at 36,701.16, and the Nifty rose 88 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 10,829.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T, ITC and Axis Bank, rallying up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Hero MotoCorp fell up to 4 per cent.

Giving in to the demands of overseas investors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, after market hours, announced rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) levied in the Budget.

The Budget proposal to hike surcharge on FPIs had spooked foreign investors, who withdrew more than USD 3.4 billion (Rs 24,500 crore) from domestic equities in July and August. The massive capital outflows also put pressure on the rupee, which slumped to 72-level against the US dollar last week.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,737.20 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,548.49 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 33 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.99 in early session.

“The Finance Minister has announced a slew of measures that will go a long way in addressing the expectations of investors and equally importantly, improving consumer confidence,” said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

In large part, financial markets sold off on a disappointing budget. Investors will draw comfort from the measures announced today and the process for growth recovery has started, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses tanked after Donald Trump fuelled the trade war with China by imposing more tariffs on the nation’s imports.

Exchanges in Hong Kong, Korea, Shanghai and Japan were trading on a significantly lower in their respective late morning sessions.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.99 per cent lower at 58.22 per barrel. PTI

Rupee slips 42 paise to 72.08 vs USD in early trade

The rupee on Monday declined by 42 paise to 72.08 against the US currency in early trade, due to strong dollar demand from banks and importers amid unabated foreign fund outflows. Forex trader said the local unit came under pressure after the latest escalation of the US-China trade war.

Meanwhile, on Monday, China’s currency slid to its lowest point in over 11 years amid concerns over global recession and the US trade war.

The onshore yuan fell to 7.1487 to the US dollar, its weakest point since early 2008, in Asian trading.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 72.03 then fell to 72.08 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 42 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 71.66 against the US dollar.

Traders said strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

To bolster consumption, the government also said that banks have decided to cut interest rates, a move that would lead to lower EMIs for home, auto and other loans.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.06 per cent to 97.70.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.52 per cent in morning trade.