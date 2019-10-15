Sensex rises over 100 points; HUL top gainer

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, HUL, TCS and RIL, amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 101.53 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 38,316 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 25.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 11,366.90.

HUL was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, after the FMCG major reported a 21.18 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,848 crore for the quarter ended on September 30.

Other gainers included Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC duo, ITC and RIL, gaining up to 1 per cent.

While, Infosys, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank fell up to 2 per cent.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE barometer closed 87.39 points, or 0.23 per cent, higher at 38,214.47, while the Nifty moved up 36.10 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 11,341.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers in the capital market, infusing Rs 895.63 on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 425.15 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Despite sustained foreign fund inflow, domestic investors were cautious after the release of inflation data, traders said.

Retail inflation climbed to a 14-month high of 3.99 per cent in September due to costlier vegetables and pulses but still remained within the RBI’s comfort zone, government data showed on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 3.28 per cent in August and 3.70 per cent in the September 2018. The previous high was 4.17 per cent in July 2018.

However, the wholesale inflation in September slipped to an over three-year low of 0.33 per cent.

“While the decline in the core inflation provides some comfort, the unexpectedly sharp jump in the September 2019 CPI inflation has pushed up the likelihood of a pause in the next Monetary Policy Committee (of RBI) review, unless the headline retail inflation recedes sharply in the ongoing month,” Principal Economist with ICRA Aditi Nayar said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a cautious note as Britain and the European Union on Monday began key talks to determine if they are still on course to reach amicable terms for Brexit.

Exchanges on Wall Street ended in the red on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 6 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.30 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.78 per cent to USD 58.89 per barrel.

Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.33 against USD in early trade

The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 10 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as concerns regarding US-China trade talks kept investors edgy.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said US and Chinese officials will hold talks by phone this week and next as they work to finalise the “phase one” trade deal.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then fell to 71.33 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 10 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Monday had closed at 71.23 against the US dollar.

President Donald Trump on Friday had said that the United States has reached a “very substantial” Phase 1 trade deal with China.

However, the announcement came with a rider that the agreement was still to be put on to the paper, which will take somewhere between three to five weeks.

Market participants, said foreign fund inflows, higher opening in domestic equities, weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude prices supported the local currency and restricted the fall.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.05 per cent to 98.40.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 169.08 points higher at 38,383.55 and Nifty up 40.25 points at 11,381.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 895.63 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 per cent to trade at USD 58.88 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.50 per cent in morning trade.