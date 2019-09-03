Sensex plunges over 400 points; financial, auto stocks sink

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped below the 37,000 level, plunging over 400 points, in early trade on Tuesday tracking heavy selling in financial and auto stocks amid weak domestic and global cues.

Advertising

The 30-share index was trading 403.87 points, or 1.08 per cent, lower at 36,928.92 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty sank 124.85 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 10,898.40 in early trade.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer ended 263.86 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 37,332.79, while the Nifty rose 74.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 11,023.25.

Rupee loses 65 paise against the USD , trading @72.05. Yuan Renminbi also trading down at 7.18 to a dollar . Concerns rise over US-China tariff war @IndianExpress — Sandeep Singh (@Tweetsandeep) September 3, 2019

Financial markets remained closed on Monday on account of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Tuesday included Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC, M&M, NTPC, Vedanta, ITC and SBI, which fell up to 4 per cent.

Advertising

On the other hand, IT stocks rallied as the rupee depreciated 65 paise against its previous close to trade at 72.07 in early session.

TechM, HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys jumped up to 2 per cent.

According to traders, market sentiment took a hit on account of weak macroeconomic data releases and double-digit decline in auto sales in August as the sector continued to reel under one of the worst slowdowns in its history.

Official data released after market hours on Friday showed that India’s GDP growth slipped to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the June quarter of 2019-20, hit by a sharp deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity.

Additionally, the country’s manufacturing sector activity declined to its 15-month low in August, owing to slower increases in sales, output and employment, the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index showed.

“GDP growth slowing down to 5 per cent is indeed worrying,” said Deepthi Mathews, Economist at Geojit Financial Services, adding that the number shows that the economy has not still entered the recovery path.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to boost economic growth, the government on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders.

It gives a positive signal that the government is not just focusing on recapitalising the bank but also in improving the governance in the public sector banks (PSBs), Matthews said. “Measures taken to improve the efficiency of the PSBs is in the right direction as they are competing with the private sector.”

On Friday, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,162.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,502.27 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 65 paise against its previous close to trade at 72.07 in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a weak note in their respective late morning sessions after the US and China on Sunday put in place their latest tariff increases on each other’s goods.

Markets in the US were shut on Monday on account of ‘Labor Day’.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading flat at 58.67 per barrel.

Rupee tumbles 67 paise to 72.09 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee tumbled by 67 paise to 72.09 against the US currency in early trade on Tuesday, tracking weak opening in domestic equities amid strong dollar demand from banks and importers.

Forex traders said the US tariffs on imports from China took effect on Sunday and were followed later by Beijing’s retaliation. Following this the domestic currency was under pressure.

The rupee had appreciated by 38 paise to close at a two-week high of 71.42 against the US dollar on Friday led by a rally in domestic equities and renewed hopes of the US-China trade talks.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 72.00 then fell to 72.09 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 67 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 71.42 against the US dollar.

Traders said strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 1,162.95 crore on Friday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.

The 30-share index was trading 371.23 points or 0.99 per cent lower at 36,961.56 and the broader Nifty fell 136.90 points or 1.24 per cent to 10,886.35.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.37 per cent to 99.28.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased marginally by 0.02 per cent to USD 58.65 per barrel.

Advertising

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.52 per cent in morning trade.