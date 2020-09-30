Sensex up 100 points, Nifty over 11,250-mark

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

After opening on a muted note earlier in the day, benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading on a positive note in late morning deals on Wednesday.

At 11:12 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,087.60, up 114.38 points (0.30 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was up 34.40 points (0.31 per cent) at 11,256.80.

Gains on the 30-share BSE benchmark were being led by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company and Asian Paints. On the other hand, Power Grid, Tata Steel, NTPC, Oil and natural gas Corporation (ONGC), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top draggers.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was up 0.44 per cent at 14,762.34, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was up 0.27 per cent at 14,901.18.

Global market

US equity futures fell and safer assets like the yen and dollar found buyers on Wednesday after a chaotic first US presidential debate turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys gave a boost to Chinese shares.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred over Trump’s leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the integrity of November’s election in exchanges marked by Trump’s repeated interruptions.

US stock futures ground higher in Asian time during the debate but then retreated after Trump cast doubt on whether he would accept the election’s outcome.

S&P 500 futures were last 0.6 per cent lower, with Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 futures down by as much as 1 per cent.

European markets looked set to follow, with FTSE futures falling 0.4 per cent and Euro STOXX 50 futures down 0.6 per cent.

Markets in Asia, most of which are headed for their worst month since March, either deepened losses or pulled back from highs made after data showed China’s economic recovery remains on track.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, led by a 1.2 per cent gain in Hong Kong. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 2 per cent.

– with global market inputs from Reuters

