Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Sensex, Nifty decline in opening trade; IT stocks biggest drag

Wipro and HCLTech fell 1 per cent, followed by TCS and Infosys at 0.79 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively

Sensex live todayBarring metal and media stocks, all sectors were trading in red, while oil and gas stocks were neutral. (File Photo)
Sensex, Nifty decline in opening trade; IT stocks biggest drag
Indian equities opened lower on Friday tracking global sentiments. The benchmark Sensex at BSE opened 250 points, at 60,993.54, lower, while Nifty declined over 50 points to open at 17,974.85.

Broader market indices too were down, as Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap Select fell over 0.40 per cent at the opening. Barring metal and media stocks, all sectors were trading in red, while oil and gas stocks were neutral.

In the Sensex pack, IT stocks lagged, as Wipro and HCLTech fell 1 per cent, followed by TCS and Infosys at 0.79 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively.

Nestle was the biggest loser in the morning trade, as the stock dropped over 3 per cent. IndusInd Bank was down 1.27 per cent, trading at Rs 1,133.

Ultratech Cement gained over 2 per cent, followed by LT and Tata Steel gaining over 0.60 per cent each.

After a report of the largest-ever private bond issuance, HDFC was down 0.10 per cent, trading at Rs 1,662 levels.

Adani Green Energy, meanwhile, rose over 3 per cent, trading at Rs 637.55. Ambuja Cements was up around 1.8 per cent, trading at Rs 354.50, Adani Ports gained around 0.80 per cent in morning trade, while Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises were up around 0.30 per cent and 0.10 per cent each, trading at Rs 1,800.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 09:57 IST
