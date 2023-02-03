scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Sensex, Nifty jump over 1 pc on heavy buying in banking stocks

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88. During the day, it jumped 973.1 points or 1.62 per cent to 60,905.34.

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Equity benchmarks rallied over 1 per cent on Friday due to heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid mixed trend in the global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 243.65 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 17,854.05.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the major winners.

HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended mostly in the positive territory on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.44 per cent to USD 82.52 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again offloaded shares on Thursday after a day’s breather. They sold shares worth Rs 3,065.35 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 16:25 IST
